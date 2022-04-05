NSTA Withdraws Decom Requirement for Onshore UK Wells

The development comes after Cuadrilla applied for consent to keep its two Preston New Road wells and Elswick well.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), previously the Oil & Gas Authority, has revealed that it has agreed to withdraw the requirement to decommission three onshore UK Cuadrilla company wells.

The development comes after Cuadrilla applied for consent to keep its two Preston New Road (PNR) wells and Elswick well on March 28, 2022, the NSTA outlined, adding that it looked carefully at this application, “alongside recent developments”.

Cuadrilla now has until the end of June 2023 to evaluate options for the Preston New Road and Elswick sites, the NSTA noted. If no credible re-use plans are in place by then, the NSTA said it expects to reimpose decommissioning requirements.

In a statement posted on its website, Cuadrilla revealed that the two PNR wells will be temporarily plugged and suspended until at least the end of June 2023. Cuadrilla noted that it proposes to use the suspension period to evaluate the productive options for these wells, “given the ongoing UK and European energy price crisis and government focus on domestic sources of energy supply”.

The two wells are said to be the only horizontal wells drilled and hydraulically fractured into UK shale rock. Fracturing and flow testing of each well confirmed the presence of a very high-quality natural gas resource which flowed to surface from the underlying shale, according to Cuadrilla. Seismicity induced during the fracturing process, above the UK regulatory limit of 0.5 on the Richter scale, meant that neither well could be fully fractured, or flow-tested, to properly assess how much gas might be commercially produced, Cuadrilla highlighted.

“I am delighted that the regulator has taken the sensible decision not to abandon the UK’s only two viable shale gas wells at this time of soaring gas prices,” Cuadrilla CEO Francis Egan said in a company statement.

“It is widely acknowledged that natural gas will continue to play a key role in UK energy supply for many decades to come, even as the country transitions to a Net Zero CO2 economy. We remain convinced that the Bowland shale gas resource has the potential to be a very significant contributor to UK energy supply and in particular a source of cost-effective fuel for heating UK homes and businesses,” Egan added in the statement.

In a statement posted on Cuadrilla’s website on March 14, Egan said, “if we are serious about energy security, as a very basic, first step we must not concrete up these [PNR] wells, and then we need urgently to lift the shale gas moratorium and use these and additional wells to produce domestic shale gas”.

Back in February, Cuadrilla revealed that the OGA had ordered Britain’s only two horizontal shale wells to be plugged and abandoned.

In November 2019, the UK government revealed that hydraulic fracturing would not be allowed to proceed in England “following the publication of new scientific analysis”.

