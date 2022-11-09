NSTA Recognized For Use Of Digital Tech On Road To Net-Zero

The North Sea Transition Authority has been listed as one of the members of the Net Zero 50 List, compiled by Digital Leaders.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has been rewarded for its use of digital technologies and data in support of the UK’s energy transition. NSTA has been added to the Net Zero 50 List which highlights entities that use the capabilities of digital technology for environmental benefit.

The list was compiled by Digital Leaders, a cross-sector professional network whose goal is to promote effective, long-term digital transformation. The NSTA has taken on a strategically important role in ensuring the North Sea’s huge potential to deliver net zero is realized.

Earlier this year, the NSTA changed its name from the Oil and Gas Authority to reflect its expanded energy transition remit, which now includes emissions monitoring and carbon storage licensing.

The UK’s first carbon storage licensing round was launched by the NSTA in June, a big step towards achieving the government’s net zero 2050 ambitions. Before the launch, the NSTA published a series of mapping applications showing the location of offshore infrastructure, such as platforms and pipelines, which could be reused for transporting CO2 to storage sites under the seabed.

The NSTA, with The Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland, also produced a new mapping application showing the location of all offshore oil and gas, carbon storage and wind farm licenses to help industry and government make complex decisions about the integration of energy systems.

In addition, the National Data Repository was re-launched as a cloud-based system last year, with more than 300 terabytes of geoscientific data freely available. Much of this data, originally intended for the oil and gas industry, can now be put to work to find suitable locations for wind farms or carbon stores.

“The NSTA’s inclusion on the Net Zero 50 list is a fantastic acknowledgement of the skill and graft our teams have shown to embed data and digital technology in all our energy transition work,” said Nic Granger, Director of Corporate.

“The NSTA’s Digital Energy Platform has become a key part of the UK’s digital and data fabric accelerating many aspects of the energy transition. Our inclusion on the Net Zero 50 list is acknowledgement of our ambitious digital strategy in action,” added John Seabourn, Chief Digital & Information Officer (CDIO).

