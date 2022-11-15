NSTA Opens Another Investigation

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) announced Monday that it has opened an investigation into an operator “suspected of breaching one of its license conditions”.

The investigation will look into whether the licensee conducted a well test, intended to gauge whether or not the reservoir can produce oil or gas, without consent and failed to provide timely notification of the completion of the test, the NSTA noted. Dependent upon the results of the investigation, a fine of up to $1.17 million (GBP 1 million) could be levied if the company, which was not named, is found to have failed to meet its obligations, the NSTA outlined.

“The NSTA is focused on supporting actions which will bolster the UK’s energy security,” Jane de Lozey, the interim director of regulation at the NSTA, said in an organization statement.

“We will not allow this vital work to be put at risk by licensees failing to uphold their regulatory obligations, to the detriment of industry’s social license to operate and ability to attract investment,” Lozey added.

The NSTA highlighted that oil and gas licenses are awarded with conditions attached requiring the licensee to undertake certain actions within agreed timescales and also to provide information and request consent for actions in a timely manner. To assist companies in meeting license and regulatory requirements, the NSTA noted that it has produced a wide range of guidance and provides ongoing stewardship support.

The NSTA revealed recently that a separate investigation had been opened into whether a company, which was awarded a license in the 28th Licensing Round in 2014, had failed to comply with several obligations, including drilling an exploration well and shooting a 3D seismic survey.

Dependent upon the results of that investigation, a fine of up to $1.17 million (GBP 1 million) could be levied if the company is found to have failed to meet its obligations, the NSTA highlighted, again not naming the company in question.

Back in April, the NSTA announced that it had fined Shell UK Limited $62,347 (GBP 50,000) and served it with a sanction notice for breaching five field production consents. In July last year, the NSTA, then named the Oil and Gas Authority, announced that it had fined BP $62,346 (GBP 50,000) and served it with a sanction notice for breaching a license condition by failing to report the progress and results of two extended well tests.

The NSTA regulates and influences the oil, gas and carbon storage industries, according to its website, which highlights that the organization’s measured escalation process includes stewardship, facilitation, enhanced facilitation, initial assessment and investigation. When the NSTA opens an investigation, it will publish brief details of the existence of that investigation and it will not generally name the parties who are the subject of the investigation at that stage, unless it considers it would be in the public interest to do so, the organization outlines on its website.

