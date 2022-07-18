NSTA Names Non-Executive Director Job Share
The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has marked what is believed to be a UK’s first non-executive director job share position with Fiona Mettam and Vicky Dawe to share the role of Director of Energy Development and Resilience at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).
The post holders are a representative of the Secretary of State for BEIS, the NSTA’s sole shareholder, as an NSTA board director.
The Secretary of State gave approval to amend the NSTA’s Articles of Association to allow the appointment of an additional ‘alternate director’ on the NSTA board. It is believed to be the first time this has happened for a body such as the NSTA across all government departments.
Directors are responsible for setting the NSTA’s strategic direction, policies and priorities.
Chaired by Tim Eggar, the NSTA board met eight times in 2021-22, and seven board meetings are scheduled for 2022-23. Directors also attend a number of other meetings with stakeholders.
“We welcome the Secretary of State’s support in making this innovative job share possible and have asked BEIS to consider a change to the Companies Act, which would avoid the need to amend our Articles of Association in the future,” Eggar said.
“Being able to benefit from the outstanding skills and experience of both Fiona and Vicky is of great value to the NSTA at a critical time for the energy sector and society. The NSTA is doing everything it can to bolster the UK’s energy security while pushing the oil and gas industry to meet and surpass emissions reduction targets agreed in the North Sea Transition Deal,” he added.
“The appointment of Vicky and myself to this non-executive director position is a great example of the exciting opportunities job shares can open up. We are committed to supporting the NSTA as it strives to ensure North Sea industry plays a key role in the energy transition,” Fiona Mettam said.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Pure Oil Plays Still More Attractive Than Low-Carbon Diversification
- OPEC Will Struggle To Balance Supply And Demand In 2023
- European Power Pain Arrives Earlier Than Expected
- No Production Hike Guarantee Following Biden Saudi Arabia Visit
- Quad Energy Ministers Meet For The First Time
- Vaalco And TransGlobe Agree $307 Million Merger
- APAC Jack-up Utilization To Ramp Up To 95 Pct This Year
- Suncor Energy Makes Board Change Deal With Elliott
- Five Essential Steps To Prevent Major Gas Crunch In Europe
- NSTA Names Non-Executive Director Job Share
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- Oil Prices Hit Levels Not Seen Since April
- USA Diesel and Gasoline Demand Slip
- Texas Wind Power Failing When State Needs It Most
- VIDEO: 6700 Ton Valhall Platform Torn Down with Explosives
- Top Headlines: Ships Seized in Mariupol and More
- Chevron Ready for Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season
- Maersk Supply Service Bags Beacon Wind Job in the USA
- Texas Heat Wave Batters Grid
- Texas Oil and Gas Production Taxes Break Records
- USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz
- Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
- Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
- Oil Prices Hit Levels Not Seen Since April
- Russian Oil Disappears as Tankers Go Dark
- USA Energy Sec Leads Meeting with 7 Major Oil Companies
- Sonatrach Makes Massive Gas Find In Sahara Desert
- Oil Traders in Panic After Russia CPC Terminal Order