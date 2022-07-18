NSTA Names Non-Executive Director Job Share

The North Sea Transition Authority has picked Fiona Mettam and Vicky Dawe to share the role of Director of Energy Development and Resilience at the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has marked what is believed to be a UK’s first non-executive director job share position with Fiona Mettam and Vicky Dawe to share the role of Director of Energy Development and Resilience at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

The post holders are a representative of the Secretary of State for BEIS, the NSTA’s sole shareholder, as an NSTA board director.

The Secretary of State gave approval to amend the NSTA’s Articles of Association to allow the appointment of an additional ‘alternate director’ on the NSTA board. It is believed to be the first time this has happened for a body such as the NSTA across all government departments.

Directors are responsible for setting the NSTA’s strategic direction, policies and priorities.

Chaired by Tim Eggar, the NSTA board met eight times in 2021-22, and seven board meetings are scheduled for 2022-23. Directors also attend a number of other meetings with stakeholders.

“We welcome the Secretary of State’s support in making this innovative job share possible and have asked BEIS to consider a change to the Companies Act, which would avoid the need to amend our Articles of Association in the future,” Eggar said.

“Being able to benefit from the outstanding skills and experience of both Fiona and Vicky is of great value to the NSTA at a critical time for the energy sector and society. The NSTA is doing everything it can to bolster the UK’s energy security while pushing the oil and gas industry to meet and surpass emissions reduction targets agreed in the North Sea Transition Deal,” he added.

“The appointment of Vicky and myself to this non-executive director position is a great example of the exciting opportunities job shares can open up. We are committed to supporting the NSTA as it strives to ensure North Sea industry plays a key role in the energy transition,” Fiona Mettam said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com