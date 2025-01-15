NSTA Fines CNOOC for Unauthorized Venting

The company was given a penalty for venting without consent at the Buzzard field, 60 miles northeast of Aberdeen in Scotland.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has fined CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited $152,593 (GBP 125,000) for venting without consent at the company’s Buzzard field, 60 miles northeast of Aberdeen in Scotland.

The NSTA said in a statement that venting was done on two separate occasions in two weeks. Venting is when gas, primarily methane, is emitted directly into the atmosphere without combustion.

In May 2022, CNOOC detected a leak in the line that supplies fuel needed to keep the flame lit on Buzzard’s flare stack. CNOOC shut off the fuel line and began venting excess gas into the atmosphere unignited. The company confirmed to the NSTA in June 2022 that it had breached the annual consent for Buzzard, “only to continue venting until a fault with a generator led to production operations shutting down” in the same month, the regulator said.

CNOOC then restarted production and export activities from Buzzard and further venting took place due to a faulty valve on the fuel gas system, according to the statement.

The NSTA stated that between May 31 and June 13, 2022, CNOOC exceeded its annual venting limit for Buzzard by a total of 435.13 metric tons of gas. The regulator gave revised consent on June 14, 2022, bringing Buzzard back in compliance for any further venting for the rest of the year.

The regulator noted that the company “cooperated throughout the investigation and introduced measures to prevent recurrences, including improved monitoring and a new approach to consent applications”. Previously, CNOOC had only requested consent to vent minimal volumes of gas, as venting was uncommon on Buzzard, according to the statement.

Jane de Lozey, NSTA Director of Regulation, said, “North Sea operators have taken up the challenge of cutting flaring and venting, almost halving emissions from these processes since 2018. However, at a time when the industry is competing for investment, and its commitment to the energy transition is under intense scrutiny, it is vital that all operators remain vigilant on emissions”.

The NSTA said that the imposed penalty marks the sixth North Sea operator that has been fined for excessive flaring or venting in the past two years. It has issued fines totaling around $1 million (GBP 825,000) for flaring or venting consent breaches since late 2022.

Beginning January 1, 2025, $610,375 (GBP 500,000) is the new starting point for considering fines relating to breaches of flaring and venting regulations, the NSTA stated, adding that it had informed operators of the new penalty.

As part of its approach, the NSTA said it “closely scrutinizes operators’ flaring and venting consent applications, pushes back against requests to raise limits, and uses its sanction powers to deal with suspected breaches”. The regulator’s “OGA Plan” for emissions reduction and tougher guidance was published in 2021 and requires licensees to seek ways of shrinking their carbon footprints, including from flaring and venting.

CNOOC did not respond to a Rigzone request for comment on the NSTA statement.

Last week, CNOOC Ltd. announced that it had started operations on the Panyu 11-12/10-1/10-2 Oilfield Adjustment Joint Development Project in the South China Sea. The company expects the project to reach about 13,600 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boed) in peak production this year, according to an earlier statement.

