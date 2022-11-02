NSTA Cuts Red Tape Saving Time And Money For Oil & Gas Industry
The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has decided to get rid of the requirement for Cessation of Production (CoP) reports, cutting the red tape and providing significant time and cost savings for the industry.
The reports, which were produced when an operator was preparing to abandon a field, provided valuable information on matters including production history, recovery factor, operational costs, decommissioning outline and potential infrastructure re-use. This was to establish whether a field had achieved maximum economic recovery, and developed all prospectivity in the area.
In some cases, preparing a CoP report could tie up two members of operators’ staff for up to six months. However, the revised Stewardship Survey, combined with data available from other sources, ensure that the information is still obtained, without the need to report it twice. In rare cases where further information is required, the NSTA may use the Stewardship Strategy to undertake prioritized and targeted reviews.
The number of reports has averaged 16 a year in the past five years, with 25 in 2021, and given the amount of staff time no longer required, industry will save millions of pounds.
The CoP reports themselves were never published as they contained commercially confidential material. However, operators could use some of the information when submitting a Relinquishment Report.
The time freed up within the NSTA will allow the teams to devote more attention to carbon capture and storage stewardship, electrification project oversight and hydrogen - all emerging work streams which help to deliver the UK net zero ambitions.
“We are absolutely committed to supporting industry in its twin goals of bolstering security of supply and cutting greenhouse gas emissions,” said Brenda Wyllie, NSTA Area Manager. “This move frees up time for operators to focus on those core tasks and creates time for NSTA staff to support the energy transition.”
She goes on to say that it is important that the NSTA and industry adapt to changing priorities and review their workflows for efficiency savings. “Dropping the CoP reports is an example of that and I am sure this will be welcomed by industry, providing them a reduced work burden too.” Wyllie said.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
