NSTA Appoints New Chief Executive

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has announced that Stuart Payne has been appointed as the organization’s new chief executive.

Payne will succeed outgoing chief executive Andy Samuel and assume responsibilities on January 1, 2023, the NSTA noted, adding that Payne was appointed by the NSTA board following a competitive internal and external recruitment process.

Payne’s work will include supporting the industry on vital projects involving electrification, carbon storage, energy hubs and exploration, liaising with other organizations with interests in the North Sea and working even more closely with government and industry in light of challenging global politics, according to the NSTA.

Payne first joined the organization in 2015 and is currently responsible for decommissioning. He has held a variety of leadership positions in the oil and gas industry and was awarded a CBE for services to the sector in the Queen’s Birthday Honors List in 2020, the NSTA highlighted.

Samuel has been NSTA Chief Executive since the organization was created as the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) back in 2015. He rapidly built a strong team and highly collaborative culture, supporting industry turnaround performance and creating substantial value for the UK as a whole, the NSTA noted, adding that he has personally led the energy transition, recognizing the North Sea as vital for both energy security and carbon abatement.

“Stuart is absolutely the right fit to carry on the excellent work that Andy has done for the past eight years,” NSTA Chairman Tim Eggar said in an organization statement.

“The sector is going through a period of rapid change and Stuart has the right skills, experience and personality to guide the NSTA and the industry through this crucial time,” Eggar added.

Commenting on the change, Samuel said, “I’m delighted to be handing over to Stuart after eight years leading the NSTA”.

“Stuart has been a key part of the organization and will do a great job. I’m proud of all my team and our achievements from bolstering security of supply, to leading the Energy Transition and enhancing economic prosperity for the UK,” he added.

“I’d like to thank my chairman and board, and industry and government for the ongoing collaboration which is at the heart of how we operate,” Samuel continued.

Incoming chief executive Payne said, “it has been a pleasure working for Andy who has made such a big difference in our sector and it is a great honor and privilege to take over the leadership of the NSTA”.

“There are exciting times ahead and I look forward to working with the Board and talented colleagues throughout the organization, as well as government and industry to achieve our aims of helping the UK increase energy security and reach net zero,” he added.

Back in February this year, the NSTA, then named the OGA, announced that Samuel would be stepping down as chief executive in December “after eight highly successful years”.

“The board is planning ahead to ensure a smooth transition. Our intention is to appoint a successor in the summer so that the Appointee can take up the role in time to allow for a period of handover with Andy,” the OGA stated at the time.

On March 21, the OGA revealed that it had changed its name to the NSTA “to reflect its evolving role in the energy transition”.

In an organization comment on the same day, Samuel said, “our organization was founded as the Oil and Gas Authority in 2015, tasked with maximizing the value of the oil and gas industry”.

“Last year, we revised our strategy to fully incorporate net zero in our decision making. We are now becoming the North Sea Transition Authority to reflect our expanded role, which includes emissions monitoring and carbon storage licensing,” he added in the statement.

The NSTA regulates and influences the oil, gas and carbon storage industries, according to its website, which notes that the organization helps drive the North Sea energy transition, “realizing the significant potential of the UK Continental Shelf as a critical energy and carbon abatement resource”. The site also notes that the group holds industry to account on halving upstream emissions by 2030.

