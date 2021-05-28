N-Sea Offshore Ltd Appoints Administrators
Aberdeen based N-Sea Offshore Ltd is appointing administrators to take control of the company, a statement on the company’s website has revealed.
The move follows a review of the position of the business by CapitalChange, the majority shareholder in the parent company of N-Sea Group, the statement outlined. A number of execution issues were said to have been identified at N-Sea Offshore Ltd, as well an ongoing investigation by the HSE authority regarding a safety breach during offshore operations.
“This has led to the conclusion that significant restructuring and a complete rebuild of our Aberdeen operations needs to take place,” the statement noted.
“In addition, we have considered the ongoing funding requirements of the business and liaised with the main funder of the business in the UK. Following these discussions, we have concluded that we cannot secure funding to allow the business to continue to trade,” the statement added.
“Consequently, as directors we have no option but to appoint administrators to take control of the company. With respect to our colleagues and assets in relation to our Aberdeen office and operation alternative utilization is being investigated and worked on,” the statement continued.
“We are extremely sorry that we have had to take these steps, but they have been taken after careful consideration of the financial information available to us, taking account of our duties and responsibilities as directors, above all, the safe return to home of the staff working for us,” the statement went on to say.
The group’s other subsidiaries and partnerships are not affected by the N-Sea Offshore Ltd decision, the statement highlighted. Ongoing commitments and operations under the group’s various entities and labels will remain intact, the statement confirmed.
N-Sea, which is based in the Netherlands, describes itself as an integrated subsea service provider. The company operates globally, serving clients in the oil and gas, sustainable energy, and civil public sectors, its website shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- UP Energy Changes Name
- Oil Demand Recovery in India Tough to Predict
- Technip Energies Bags Significant Deal
- Odfjell Drilling to Mobilize Rig for Equinor
- N-Sea Offshore Ltd Appoints Administrators
- Biden Admin Sides with Trump Admin on ConocoPhillips Project
- Chevron Shareholders Rebuff Board in Emissions Vote
- Kinder Morgan Set to Add Clout
- Maersk Drilling Gets Expanded Equinor Work Scope
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- $7B+ Shale Driller Merger Baffles Analysts
- Sparrows Nets Chevron Contract
- BSEE Investigating Gulf of Mexico Fatality
- Oasis Petroleum Exits Permian Basin
- BHP Sells GOM Field Stake
- Bahamas Petroleum Changes Name
- UP Energy Changes Name
- Dakota Access Avoids New Shutdown Order
- Biden Advances New Cyber Rules for Pipelines
- Chesapeake Seeks to Sell Shale Assets for $2B
- Texas Oil Group Welcomes Bill Passage
- Offshore Worker Dies in Gulf of Mexico
- Shell Sells Washington Refinery
- Shell Makes Significant Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Find
- SLB Appoints Chief Strategy, Sustainability Officer
- Energy Companies Make Best Corporate Citizens List
- TX Freeze Hurts Supply More than Previously Thought
- Enbridge Says Great Lakes Pipeline Will Keep Running
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery