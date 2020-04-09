NPD Pauses on Select Norway Wildcats

However, the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy is still planning to hold its annual licensing round.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) says that while exploration on the shelf has been reduced, production will be maintained for now, despite the corona outbreak and a spiraling oil price.

"At the same time, the industry has announced and initiated a number of measures, and we can already see that this is affecting activity on the Norwegian shelf,” Ingrid Sølvberg, Director General, said in a written statement. “Substantial cost cuts have been announced, reducing exploration activity, investments and operating costs moving forward….At the moment, there is considerable uncertainty surrounding which activities will be cancelled or postponed over the next few months."

In January of this year, there were plans for about 50 exploration wells, Sølvberg said.

"…As of today, it appears that around 10 exploration wells will be postponed, meaning that there will be about 40 exploration wells in 2020. However, we can't rule out further changes in the future."

The Ministry of Petroleum and Energy noted that it is still planning to hold its annual licensing round regardless of what happens in the oil and gas market.

"On fields in operation, we're seeing wells being postponed due to the low oil price and/or because staffing offshore is reduced due to the corona situation. There is a risk of several of these wells not being drilled later, which could mean a risk of losing resources," Sølvberg said.

As in other oil producing regions, there are also concerns about the trickle-down effects in the labor market. Postponing exploration and project development will inevitably affect jobs and have dramatic consequences for the supplier industry in Norway. In addition, staffing cuts could mean that highly qualified personnel and cutting-edge expertise, which is not easily replaced, will find work in other industries, the NPD said in a written statement.

"Here the oil companies should balance consideration for their own cash flow with the need to have a viable supplier industry – even when this is over. It takes time to build a viable supplier industry, but it is very quickly dismantled. This will happen if workers in the supplier industry have transferred to other industries by the time this is over," Sølvberg said.

"A substantial drop in activity will also have an important impact [on] recruiting younger employees to the industry in the future. Last autumn, we saw the beginnings of an increase in the number of applications to petroleum-related subjects for the first time since the last oil price drop in 2014. This crisis could stop all that."

