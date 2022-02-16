NPD Grants Slew of Drilling Permits Offshore Norway

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has granted multiple drilling permits in the first few weeks of 2022.

On February 15, the NPD revealed that it had granted Equinor Energy AS a drilling permit for well 34/4-18 S and well 35/10-8 S, and that it had granted Neptune Energy Norge AS a drilling permit for well 35/9-16 S. On January 31, the NPD also granted AS Norske Shell a drilling permit for well 6305/5-C-3 H and Aker BP ASA a drilling permit for well 35/4-3. On the same day, the organization granted Equinor Energy AS a drilling permit for well 34/4-17 S.

According to the NPD’s factpages website, wells 34/4-18 S and 35/10-8S are both wildcat exploration wells which have a planned entry date of February this year. The site highlights that the drilling facility attached to the wells is the Deepsea Stavanger, which is owned by Odfjell Drilling AS.

Well 35/9-16 S is categorized on the factpages site as an appraisal well with a planned entry date of February. The drilling facility attached to the well is the Deepsea Yantai, which is also owned by Odfjell Drilling AS. Well 6305/5-C-3 H is categorized as a wildcat exploration well with a planned entry date of February. The drilling facility attached to this well is the Transocean Barents facility.

Wells 35/4-3 and 34/4-17 S are both exploration wildcats which also have a planned entry date in February. The former is being drilled by the Deepsea Nordkapp and the latter by the Deepsea Stavanger.

Shell is the international oil and gas company on the Norwegian shelf with the largest operated production, according to a company statement on Shell’s website, which was translated from Norwegian to English. Shell’s history in Norway began in 1912 with the distribution of lamp oil via horses and carts, the statement notes.

According to Norwegianpetroleum.no, which is run by the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy and the NPD, AS Norske Shell has a total of nine operatorships, and an interest in 21 licenses, in the country.

The NPD is a governmental specialist directorate and administrative body, the organization’s website states. Established in 1972, it reports to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

