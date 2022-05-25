NPD Grants Slew of Drilling Permits
The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) announced a slew of drilling permits this week.
On May 24, the NPD revealed that it had granted Aker BP ASA a drilling permit for well 6507/2-6, and on May 23, the organization revealed that it had granted the company a drilling permit for well 6507/3-15 and well 6507/3-16. The NPD also announced that it had granted Equinor Energy AS a drilling permit for well 30/3-11 S on May 23.
Wellbore 6507/2-6 has a planned entry date in May and will be drilled by the Deepsea Nordkapp, according to the NPD’s website, which outlines that wellbore 30/3-11 S also has a planned entry date in May and will be drilled by the Deepsea Stavanger. Wellbores 6507/3-15 and 6507/3-16 both have a planned entry date of June and will be drilled by the Deepsea Nordkapp, the NPD’s site shows.
Aker BP ASA holds a 70 percent stake in wellbore 6507/2-6 and an 80 percent stake in wellbores 6507/3-15 and 6507/3-16, according to the NPD’s website. Equinor Energy AS and Lundin Energy Norway AS each hold a 40 percent stake in wellbore 30/3-11, with Source Energy AS holding the remaining 20 percent interest, the NPD highlights.
The NPD describes itself as a governmental specialist directorate and administrative body. Established in 1972, it reports to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy. Its primary objective is to contribute to the greatest possible values from the oil and gas activities to the Norwegian society, through efficient and responsible resource management, the NPD’s website states.
Last week, the organization announced that preliminary production figures for April 2022 showed an average daily production of 1.871 million barrels of oil, NGL and condensate. Oil production in April was 10.6 percent lower than the NPD’s forecast and 5.4 percent lower than the forecast so far this year, the organization highlighted in an NPD statement at the time.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
