NPD Grants Slew of Drilling Permits

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has granted several drilling permits over the last few weeks.

On October 13, the organization revealed that it had issued Equinor Energy AS a drilling permit for wellbores 34/6-6 S and 34/6-6 A, both of which are exploration wildcats and both of which will be drilled by the Transocean Spitsbergen drilling facility, the NPD’s Factpages site highlights. The wells have a planned entry date of November 2022, according to the site.

On October 3, the NPD revealed that it had granted Equinor Energy AS a drilling permit for wellbore 16/2-23 S, which is categorized as an exploration appraisal well. The Deepsea Stavanger drilling facility will drill the well, which has a planned entry date of December 2022, NPD Factpages shows.

On September 22, the NPD announced that it had granted Vår Energi AS a drilling permit for wellbores 7122/8-1 S and 7122/9-1, both of which are categorized as exploration wildcats and both of which have been assigned the Transocean Enabler drilling facility, NPD Factpages outlined. Well 7122/8-1 S had a planned entry date of September, while well 7122/9-1 has a planned entry date of October, according to Factpages.

On September 2, the NPD revealed that it had issued Equinor Energy AS a drilling permit for well 6605/1-2 S and 6605/1-2 A. Well 6605/1-2 S is categorized as an exploration wildcat and well 6605/1-2 A is categorized as an exploration appraisal well on the Factpages site, which shows that both wells will be drilled by the Deepsea Stavanger and that both wells have a planned entry date of November.

Last month, the NPD outlined on its site that there is still significant interest for exploration in mature areas offshore Norway.

“It’s gratifying to note the continuing significant interest in investigating new exploration acreage, given the many awards made in the most recent APA processes,” Kalmar Ildstad, the director of license management at the NPD, said in an organization statement at the time.

