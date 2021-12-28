NPD Discussing Data with Industry

The initiative is being taken in an effort to improve the NPD's role as a data manager.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has announced that it has taken an initiative to discuss with the industry which steps can be taken to increase value creation through better use of data.

As an initial effort, the NPD said it is organizing a workshop on the topic on January 21, 2022. Licensees and Norwegian Oil and Gas are invited to the workshop, the NPD highlighted. The organization also outlined that plans are under way for other meetings to obtain information from service providers, academia and other external parties who are active users of the NPD’s data.

According to the NPD, the initiative is being taken in an effort to improve the organization’s role as a data manager.

“Having the right data available at the right time and in the right format can have a huge impact for the future of the Norwegian shelf,” May Karin Mannes, the NPD’s director for shelf analyses and data management, said in an NPD statement.

Petter Dischington, the NPD’s project coordinator for data management strategy, said, “we want to reach the people in the companies who are involved in strategic processes surrounding use of data, people who are also often aware of the operational challenges currently facing the companies; how the companies report and use data and solutions from the NPD”.

Last month, the NPD announced that it would update the geochemical database for the North Sea. Back in June, the organization revealed that it was releasing prognosis and result data from wildcat wells from the period between 1990 and 2000.

Established in 1972, the NPD is a governmental specialist directorate and administrative body which reports to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy. The organization notes on its website that it has a national responsibility for the data from the Norwegian continental shelf.

“Our data, overview and analyses constitute a crucial factual basis on which the activities are founded,” the NPD’s website states.

