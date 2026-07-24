Novatek Posts Higher H1 Revenue

However, adjusted net profit for January-June 2026 fell nine percent year-on-year to RUB 216.49 billion.

PAO Novatek on Thursday reported RUB 836.34 billion ($10.71 billion) in revenue for the first half (H1) of 2026, up four percent from the first six months of 2025.

However, net profit and adjusted net profit for January-June 2026 fell three percent and nine percent to RUB 218.66 billion and RUB 216.49 billion respectively, the Russian gas-focused producer reported.

Production increased three percent to 346 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe), or 1.91 MMboe per day, in H1 2026.

Natural gas output grew three percent against H1 2025 to 43.68 billion cubic meters (Bcm), while liquids production increased three percent to 7.14 million metric tons (MMt), according to preliminary figures Novatek earlier published July 13.

Gas sales, including liquefied natural gas, slid 0.3 percent to 39.4 Bcm in H1 2026. Liquids sales dropped four percent to 8.9 MMt, according to the preliminary data.

"At 30 June 2026, Novatek had 0.7 Bcm of natural gas, including LNG, and 1.3 MMt of stable gas condensate and petroleum products in storage or transit and recognized as inventory", the earlier report said.

Operating activities generated RUB 172.25 billion in net cash for H1 2026, down 12 percent year-over-year, Novatek said Thursday. Operating expenses increased five percent to RUB 628.44 billion.

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Adjusted EBITDA declined nine percent to RUB 430.4 billion for H1 2026.

Novatek ended H1 2026 with a net debt position of RUB 43.51 billion, compared to a net cash position of RUB 108.38 billion at the end of H1 2025.

Novatek said May 19 it had repaid bonds of RUB 30 billion, issued 2023 with an interest rate of 9.1 percent per year.

It has extended its share buyback program of up to RUB 100 billion to 2031, the company announced May 26.

Novatek mainly operates in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which it says accounts for about 80 percent of Russian gas production and around 15 percent of global gas production.

It had 17 billion barrels of oil equivalent proven reserves at the end of 2025, mostly in conventional fields onshore, it says on its website.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com