Novatek Establishes Climate Subcommittee
PAO Novatek has revealed that its board of directors has established a subcommittee on climate and alternative energy within the board’s strategy committee.
The group is comprised of Dominique Marion (chairman), Arnaud Le Foll, Robert Castaigne, Tatiana Mitrova, Alexander Natalenko, and Viktor Orlov. The subcommittee will review various aspects of the company’s business operations and develop recommendations for the board on the company’s strategy on climate and decarbonization issues, the development of renewable energy sources, and the potential production of low carbon fuels, including hydrogen, PAO Novatek noted.
The company added that the new group will facilitate regular in-depth reviews of PAO Novatek’s climate strategy implementation and submit proposals on climate mitigation and abatement for consideration by the board of directors.
As a major natural gas producer, PAO Novatek pays special attention to climate change mitigation and is guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the tenets of the Paris Climate Agreement, the company states on its website. Back in August 2020, the board approved the company’s environmental and climate goals for the period up to 2030, with 2019 as the baseline year.
PAO Novatek is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, according to its site, which highlights that the business entered the global LNG market in 2017 by launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing, and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Its upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is said to be the world’s largest natural gas producing area.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Shell CEO Says Company Will Appeal Climate Ruling
- Venezuela Aims to Nearly Triple Oil Output This Year
- Saudi Aramco Confirms $50MM Cyber Ransom Demand
- Novatek Establishes Climate Subcommittee
- Nabors and Halliburton Strike Blow for Drilling Automation
- France Resists EU Carbon Market Plan
- Texas Upstream Job Growth Surges 94% for June
- Russia Weighs Gasoline Export Ban
- Borr Drilling Wins More Mexico Work
- Oil Prices Rise with Tight Supply Expectations
- Repsol in $779MM Portugal Site Expansion
- DOE Announces New Biden Admin Appointees
- Shell CEO Says Company Will Appeal Climate Ruling
- Riyadh and Moscow Claim Biggest Wins from OPEC+ Deal
- Venezuela Aims to Nearly Triple Oil Output This Year
- Saudi Aramco Confirms $50MM Cyber Ransom Demand
- Gas Pipeline Would Bolster Energy Security for Albania
- Novatek Establishes Climate Subcommittee
- Gulf of Mexico Player May Exit Oil and Gas Industry
- ExxonMobil Joins Acorn CCS Project
- What Price Will WTI Oil Be at End-2021?
- Canada Oil Sands Output Fully Recovers from Covid
- USA Crude Hub Stocks Seen Falling to Historic Lows
- Thwarted Trump Oil Buy Would Have Given Biden $6B
- Shell to Trim Refinery Portfolio
- Qatar Petroleum Raises $12B+ in Bond Offering
- Oil Prices Loom Over Biden Drilling Rights Blueprint
- Shell Proposes Large Scale Canada CCS Project
- Petrofac Bags Ithaca Energy Deal
- Energy Inflation Gathers Pace in Europe