NOV Wins Barossa Submerged Turret Contract

BW Offshore (BWO) (FRA: XY81) has awarded NOV Completions & Production Solutions unit APL a contract to supply a large submerged turret production (STP) system in the Barossa gas and condensate field offshore Australia, NOV (NYSE: NOV) reported this week.

The Barossa development, located in the Timor Sea roughly 186 miles (300 kilometers) northwest of Darwin, Australia, comprises infield subsea infrastructure tied back to a central floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel, NOV noted in a written statement. A 180-mile (290-kilometer) subsea pipeline will link the FPSO to the Darwin LNG facility, the company added.

NOV pointed out the STP system on the new, purpose-built Barossa FPSO will provide permanent mooring and connection to subsea facilities. It also stated the FPSO is designed for 25 years of uninterrupted operation without drydocking.

“BWO has worked with APL on numerous FPSO projects over the years, the latest being our successful Catcher FPSO project,” commented Hans Hoegh-Omdal, vice president of BWO’s Turret, Mooring, and Surf Group. “With APL’s first-class turret technology and our successful cooperation in the past, it was easy for BWO to turn to APL for their assistance for the Barossa project.”

Barossa operator Santos Ltd. (ASX: STO) awarded BWO the FPSO contract and took a final investment decision for the $3.6 billion project in March of this year. Last month, it gave TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) a notice to proceed for Barossa’s subsea production system.

