NOV Names New Chief Technology Officer

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. reported Thursday that Hege Kverneland is retiring as the company’s corporate vice president and chief technology officer, effective April 17, 2020. Chief Marketing Officer David Reid will succeed Kverneland.

“I am grateful for the enormous impact Hege has made on NOV and on the industry we serve,” Clay Williams, NOV’s chairman, president and CEO, commented in a written statement. “She has been a prominent industry spokesperson, consistently advocating for better, safer, more efficient ways of executing the critical mission of developing energy. Hege leaves a legacy of innovation at NOV. Her leadership and candor have been a pleasure to witness and helped NOV succeed.”

Williams added that Reid will retain his chief marketing officer responsibilities while taking on the chief technology officer role.

NOV stated that Kverneland has held the chief technology officer role since 2009. Previously, she served as NOV’s corporate research and development manager for eight years. She joined NOV in 1999 through its acquisition of Hitec.

Reid, who joined Varco International 28 years ago has worked worldwide in business development, product development, leadership and management roles, NOV stated.

