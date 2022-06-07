Norwegian Prime Minister Visits Hywind Tampen Construction Base

Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre has visited the Wergeland Base in Vestland County, Norway, to see the construction of floating wind turbines for the Hywind Tampen floating wind farm – the largest such project in the world.

Four of the 11 wind turbines in Norway’s first offshore wind farm have now been installed, towering 620 feet over Fensfjorden before being towed out into the North Sea for offshore floating power generation.

LO President Peggy Hessen Følsvik, NHO Director General Ole Erik Almlid, and Enova CEO Nils Kristian Nakstad accompanied the Prime Minister to the site, where they could see how Hywind Tampen will supply the Gullfaks and Snorre fields in the North Sea with electricity from floating offshore wind.

"Hywind Tampen proves that floating offshore wind can supply Norway with renewable power. Less than three years after we submitted plans for development and operation, we can now point to the result of good cooperation between authorities and the industry to make floating offshore wind a reality,” says Pål Eitrheim, Equinor's executive vice president for Renewables. “The next step is to develop larger floating offshore wind projects in the North Sea. This is possible because the industry and the authorities have been bold and helped develop a supplier industry for offshore wind based on expertise from the oil and gas industry."

Along with Geir Tungesvik, Equinor's executive vice president for Projects, Drilling, and Procurement, and project director for Hywind Tampen Olav-Bernt Haga, the delegation was given a tour of the assembly area for the offshore wind turbines. A total of 7 primary suppliers and many subcontractors have contributed to the project, with a contribution rate from Norwegian suppliers of about 50 percent.

"With Hywind Tampen, we've laid the groundwork for new industrial opportunities for Norway and the Norwegian supplier industry in an increasingly global market. Commissioning new and larger turbines, new installation methods, concrete structures, and interaction between power generation systems are being tested and further developed. The offshore windfarm is unique, not only in Norway but worldwide”, Tungesvik said.

The eleven floating wind turbines that make up Hywind Tampen are currently being assembled at Wergeland. This is where the tower structure, turbine housing, and blades are mounted before being towed 87 miles out to the Snorre and Gullfaks fields, where the offshore wind farm will be supplying power to the installations.

The wind farm will have a total system capacity of 88 MW, which will presumably cover about 35 percent of the annual power needs on the five platforms Snorre A and B as well as Gullfaks A, B, and C. This will reduce the need for locally produced gas power on the fields and thus reduce annual emissions from the fields by about 200,000 tons of CO2.

The substructures are cast in concrete, using the same technology as the legs for the Troll platform, and are a total of 352.7 feet tall. With the turbine installed on top, 295 feet will be underwater; the rotor has a diameter of 550 feet, and the blades are 267 feet long.

Project costs total around $525 million. Equinor and its partners have been awarded $241.4 million in Enova support and $60 million from the NOx Fund. This support has helped further develop the technology to further enable the commercialization of floating offshore wind on a large scale moving forward.

Equinor has been gathering data and knowledge for several years on Hywind Scotland. Together with the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research and the University of Bergen, Equinor is supporting a study on pelagic fisheries in the Hywind Tampen area. These data will be used in a major research collaboration called "WindFish" and are most likely the first of many studies in this area in the future.

The Government has the ambition to produce almost as much new electricity from offshore wind as Norway currently produces today and is planning 30 GW of offshore wind by 2040.

