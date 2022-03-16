Norwegian Giant To Help Meet High European Gas Demands

Equinor and its partners, together with Norwegian authorities, took new steps to meet the gas demand in Europe.

According to the Norwegian oil and gas giant, increased production permits allow the high gas production from the Troll, Oseberg, and Heidrun fields to be maintained through the summer months.

“Our focus is to maintain safe and efficient operations on our facilities, remaining a reliable supplier of energy to the markets in Europe in a highly challenging situation. In close dialogue with the authorities and our partners we are now taking steps to maintain the high production level from the winter,” says Kjetil Hove, executive vice president of Exploration & Production Norway.

The adjusted production permits from the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy allow the Oseberg field to increase its gas exports by around 35 billion cubic feet in the period up to September 30. For the Heidrun field, gas exports can increase by 0.4 billion cubic meters for the calendar year 2022.

Equinor stated that 50 billion cubic feet of gas meet the gas demand of around 1.4 million European homes during a year.

Equinor also decided to postpone turnarounds on the Oseberg field from May to September this year to accelerate production. This is based on a thorough evaluation of the plants’ technical integrity.

“Should needs for necessary maintenance still arise, this will be done during short turnarounds. Safety is the number one priority. The postponement results in a corresponding postponement of the Sture terminal turnaround,” Equinor emphasized.

In addition to increased exports, the adjustment of the permits also increases the robustness of the production on the fields exporting via the Kollsnes processing plant, as the Troll production can be increased by up to 35 billion cubic feet of gas in the event of loss of production on other fields in the area.

"In this highly challenging situation, we do our utmost to deliver as much as possible to our customers, enabling them to provide homes and companies with gas. We are pleased that we, together with the authorities, our partners, and Gassco, now ensure that we can export more gas this summer while increasing the robustness of gas exports,” says Irene Rummelhoff, executive vice president of Marketing, Midstream, and Processing at Equinor.

The measures to be applied by Equinor include postponing planned turnarounds on four platforms on the Oseberg field in May for September 2022. This will accelerate the production of slightly over 17.6 billion cubic feet from September to May.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Energy approved Equinor’s more flexible production permit for Oseberg, Troll, and Heidrun. The approval will enable Oseberg to maintain maximum production and provide a 15 to 20 percent increase for the current gas year, putting this year’s production at about 247 billion cubic feet. The approval allows for the increase in Troll to 1.34 trillion cubic feet of gas for the current gas year. This is an increase of slightly less than 3 percent from the field in this gas year.

As for Heidrun, the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy approved the increase of gas production of up to around 30 percent.

Hammerfest LNG is also scheduled to come on stream from mid-May, providing just below 212 billion cubic feet of gas per year from the Barents Sea.

