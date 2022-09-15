Norway Willing to Negotiate With Europe to Resolve Energy Crisis
Norway and its gas producers are willing to negotiate with the European Union in order to resolve the continent’s energy crisis.
“We are not closing any doors for any kind of dialogue or contact,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told reporters in Oslo Thursday. “It’s not in Norway’s interest that we have extraordinary gas price hikes. We are ready to listen to the companies and see whatever role we can play.”
Norway and the EU have initiated a task force to develop ways to manage Europe’s natural gas shortage. Store met this morning with executives from his country’s largest oil and gas producers including Equinor ASA, Aker BP ASA and Var Energi ASA.
“What the companies are most concerned about is this question of long-term contracts and how to handle them in a good way,” Energy Minister Terje Aasland said at the same event. “The question becomes one of guarantees and risk management to handle the risk that is in the market.”
Oyvind Eriksen, chief executive officer of Aker ASA, the parent company of Aker BP, said that the company is open to longer term contracts with the right counter-parties.
“At today’s price levels there’s too much risk for most private companies,” Eriksen said. “So it’s partly a question of the price mechanism and partly a question of how the state and companies can work together to solve this very, very serious situation.”
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Equinor Chief Financial Officer Ulrica Fearn urged political leaders to not turn away from the free market forever. Short-term actions “will have an impact on that market and it’s very, very hard to judge what the secondary consequences are.”
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Shell Names New CEO
- Geopolitical Wrangling Leaves European Gas Market Whiplashed
- Current Pipeline Of Blue Hydrogen Projects Will Exceed UK 2030 Targets
- Diesel Margins Tank
- TechnipFMC Scores Work On TotalEnergies Lapa North East Field
- Oil Demand Gets Fuel Switching Boost
- BOEM Accepts 307 Bids From GOM Lease Sale Held In November
- Norway Willing to Negotiate With Europe to Resolve Energy Crisis
- Tailwind Starts Production From Evelyn Field Off UK
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Morgan Stanley, UBS Analysts Cut Oil Outlooks
- Halliburton Wraps Up Exit From Russian Operation
- Inflation Reduction Act May Become a Misnomer
- Falling Yuan Threatening Global Commodities Prices
- Top Headlines: Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Onshore Crude Oil Inventories Seem to be at Inflection Point
- Carbon Capture Not Good Enough To Achieve Decarbonization
- North America Drops Rigs
- Global Energy Employment Above Pre-Covid Numbers, O&G Still Lagging
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015