Norway To Maintain 2022 Gas Production Levels Over 4 To 5 Years
Norway plans to export around 122 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas in 2023, in line with last year’s level, and to maintain this volume for the next four or five years.
Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland said on Thursday that the Norwegian authorities had updated the estimate for the sales from gas from the Norwegian continental shelf in 2023 and that the estimate was 122 bcm, the same level as for 2022.
“The expectation is that today’s high level can be maintained for the next four to five years,” Minister Aasland added.
According to Reuters, the output for 2022, which had not previously been released, was up 8 percent from 2021, in line with a previous government forecast, and similar to the all-time high of 122.37 bcm set in 2017.
Norway, Europe’s top supplier, primarily pipes its gas to receiving terminals in Britain, Germany, France, and Belgium and late in 2022 also opened a new pipeline to Poland via Denmark.
The country also shipped more liquefied natural gas by tanker from its Arctic Hammerfest plant, which restarted operations in May after having been offline since a fire in 2020.
Equinor and other petroleum firms in Norway have sought to increase their gas production as the war in Ukraine has caused an energy crunch and soaring prices in Europe.
Reuters stated that official forecasts released at the start of the year showed Norway had planned to export 115 bcm in 2022, lagging the record 122.37 bcm it exported in 2017.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- UK Gov Urged to Consult on Setting North Sea License End Date
- Wood Mackenzie: 2023 Could Be CCUS Breakout Year
- Shell Highlights 4Q 2022 Tax Hit
- EU Can Close Gap If Russian Gas Deliveries Fall To Zero, IEA Says
- Chinese Firm Signs Deal With Taliban to Produce Oil in Afghanistan
- Analyst Flags Oil Market Weakness
- Norway To Maintain 2022 Gas Production Levels Over 4 To 5 Years
- Pioneer Cuts Long Term Permian Basin Oil Production Forecast
- Keppel Wins $96.5 Million Offshore Substation Deal
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Shale Bosses Worried About US Labor Shortages Going Into 2023
- Meet Shell's New CEO
- Alaska Lease Sale Generates 1 Bid
- Chevron CEO Defends Record Profits
- Top Headlines: World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Fossil Fuel Power Fell Up to 68 Percent as Blackouts Hit US South
- US Ignored Scientists' Warning In Backing Atlantic Wind Farm
- Suncor Refinery Experiences Equipment Damage
- Billionaire Says South African Grid Too Weak for Green Energy
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- USA Loses Rigs
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets