Norway State Fund Invests in RWE Wind Projects Offshore Denmark, Germany

Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), the fund management arm of Norway’s central bank, has signed an agreement with RWE to acquire a 49 percent stake in the German utility’s Nordseecluster and Thor offshore wind projects in Germany and Denmark respectively.

The purchase price is EUR 1.4 billion ($1.55 billion). RWE will retain 51 percent. “RWE remains in charge of construction and operations throughout the lifecycle of these offshore wind farms”, RWE said in an online statement.

Both projects are under construction. Their combined capacity will be enough to power over 2.6 million households in Germany and Denmark according to RWE.

Nordseecluster, about 50 kilometers (31.07 miles) north of Juist island on Germany’s side of the North Sea, will have a capacity of 1.6 gigawatts (GW). It is being built in 2 phases. The 660-megawatt (MW) phase 1 is planned to be commissioned 2027. The 900-MW phase 2 is expected to be commissioned 2029.

Thor, around 22 kilometers off the west coast of the Jutland peninsula, will produce up to 1.1 GW. It will be Denmark’s biggest offshore wind farm according to RWE. Commissioning is targeted 2027.

“The projects will have long-term contracted revenues that provide stable cash flows and reduce risk to the projects”, RWE said.

NBIM’s investment will raise the value of the projects to approximately EUR 2.87 billion. “In total, Norges Bank Investment Management’s expected commitment to acquire and fund its share of constructing the wind farms will be approximately 4,000 million euros”, NBIM said separately.

“No external debt financing will be involved in the transaction”.

The parties expect to complete the transaction in the third quarter, subject to customary approvals.

NBIM is tasked with managing Norway’s oil and gas revenue through the Government Pension Fund Global.

Last year renewable energy comprised 0.1 percent of NBIM’s investments. It made four new investments in unlisted renewable energy infrastructure in 2024, according to NBIM’s annual report published February 25.

In January 2024 NBIM signed a deal to buy a 49 percent interest in a portfolio of solar and onshore wind assets in Spain and Portugal for EUR 307 million.

In April 2024 it agreed to acquire a 49 percent stake in 2 solar projects in Spain for EUR 203 million and a 37.5 percent stake in Race Bank, an operational offshore wind farm in the Ørsted-led Race Bank in the British North Sea, for GBP 330 million ($429.34 million).

In August 2024 NBIM agreed to invest EUR 900 million in Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ Copenhagen Infrastructure V, an investor in renewable energy with a focus on both offshore and onshore wind and solar.

