Norway Shippers, Rig Workers Agree Wage Hike, Averting Strike

The pay increase averted a strike that would have stalled well activity on Norway's continental shelf.

Three Norwegian unions representing rig workers have agreed to a 6.5 percent rise in minimum pay with the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association, averting a strike that would have stalled well activity on the country’s continental shelf.

Nearly 4,000 workers with Industri Energi called off their strike, the union said of the interim deal it inked with the industry group last week. The strike would have affected companies including 4Service Offshore AS, Archer Ltd, Dolphin Drilling ASA, ESS, KCA Deutag Group, Noble Drilling AS, Odfjell Drilling Ltd, Saipem SPA, Seadrill Ltd, Sodexo, Teekay Tankers Ltd, Transocean Ltd and Valaris Ltd, Industri Energi said in a press release.

Industri Energi claims a 56,000-strong membership in the oil and gas and agricultural sectors.

It said the settlement ensures the industry remains competitive in the labor market. “This makes the rigging industry attractive to young people who are going to choose a career path”, the union said. Industri Energi leader Frode Alfheim noted demand is growing.

“Minimum wage rates for all groups are increased by 6.5 percent, including holiday pay. In addition, the night supplement will be increased by NOK 5.50 [$0.5] to NOK 102.50 [$9.5] per hour, while the public holiday allowance is increased by NOK 75 [$7] to NOK 2,275 [$212] per day”, Industri Energi said.

The SAFE union separately announced an agreement with the shipping association for the same wage terms. That averted a strike targeting floating rigs, it said in a media statement.

The same terms have been granted to the DSO union, which planned a strike on movable facilities, the DSO said in its own announcement.

The new pay terms take effect from June 1.

‘High’ Fossil Fuel Activity

In a report last week, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said there has been sustained “high” activity in the country’s oil and gas sector this year.

Eighteen exploration wells have been drilled, with seven yielding discoveries. “The discoveries total between 9 and 32 million Sm3 [standard cubic meters] oil equivalent”, the regulator said in a media statement Friday.

In the first five months of 2023 production totaled over 1.78 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas, nearly 1.52 Tcf of oil and 194.23 million cubic feet of gas liquids, according to the NPD.

“A high activity level contributes to strengthening Norway’s role as a safe and stable energy supplier to Europe”, it said.

“Norway has fortified its role as a predictable and long-term supplier of energy to Europe, not least as regards gas”, NPD Director-General Torgeir Stordal commented in the statement.

The Nordic country had been Europe’s number two source of natural gas next to Russia before the latter invaded Ukraine last year. Imports by the European Union and the United Kingdom from Norway averaged nine billion cubic feet a day (Bcf/d) between 2010 and 2020, below Russia’s 2020 average of 13 Bcf/d “as development of new fields in the Barents Sea section of the Norwegian offshore Continental Shelf was insufficient to offset declines from mature fields in the North Sea”, the USA Energy Information Administration said in a report February 11, 2022.

Amid trade sanctions against President Vladimir Putin’s war, Norway overtook Russia as the EU’s top natural gas exporter 2022, accounting for 24.4 percent of the region’s imports compared to 15.3 percent from Russia, according to a bulletin update May 3 by official statistics agency Eurostat.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com