Norway Sees Several Finds Already in 2023

Several discoveries have already been made offshore Norway in 2023, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate’s (NPD) website shows.

On February 10, the NPD site announced an oil discovery near the Ivar Aasen field in the North Sea, noting that well 25/10-17 S encountered a three-meter oil column in the Hugin Formation totaling 98 meters, 80 meters of which it said was sandstone of moderate reservoir quality.

Preliminary estimates put the size of the discovery between 0.5 and 1.4 million standard cubic meters (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalent, the NPD stated, adding that initial assessments show that the discovery is not profitable at the present time.

On February 9, an oil and gas discovery near the Troll field in the North Sea was announced on the NPD site. Well 31/1-3 S encountered a gas column of about 80 meters in the Tarbert and Ness Formations, and an oil column of around 50 meters in the Ness, Etive and Oseberg Formations, the NPD stated.

Preliminary estimates placed the size of the discovery between 2.7 and 7.4 million Sm3 of recoverable oil equivalent, the NPD highlighted. The organization noted that the licensees will consider tying the discovery into existing infrastructure in the Troll area.

On January 18, the NPD announced a gas discovery near the Aasta Hansteen-field in the Norwegian Sea on its site. Well 6605/1-2 S encountered three sandstone layers in the Springar Formation, with moderate to good reservoir quality, according to the NPD, which outlined that the uppermost sandstone layer was gas-bearing and the middle sandstone layer contained a two-meter gas column. Well 6605/1-2 A proved a 12-meter gas column in the uppermost sandstone layer, the NPD stated.

Preliminary estimates put the size of the discovery between 2 and 11 billion Sm3 of recoverable gas, the NPD highlighted. Licensees at the asset will assess further delineation of the discovery and tie-in to the Irpa field, the NPD pointed out.

2023 Drilling Permits

Several drilling permits have been granted by the NPD this year, with the last of these, at the time of writing, coming on February 13, when the organization approved one for Equinor Energy AS for well 30/6-C-2 A. This wildcat exploration well will be drilled by the Oseberg C facility and has a planned entry date for April 2023, the NPD website shows.

On February 6, the NPD revealed that it had granted Aker BP ASA a drilling permit for well 25/4-15, which it outlined will be drilled by the Scarabeo 8 and has a planned entry date for February, and on January 17, the NPD revealed that it had granted OMV (Norge) AS a drilling permit for well 15/2-2 S and well 15/2-2 A.

Well 15/2-2 S had a planned entry date for January and well 15/2-2 A has a planned entry date for March, and will be drilled by the Deepsea Yantai facility, the NPD site shows.

2022 Resource Accounts

In a statement posted on its website on Monday, the NPD noted that the resource accounts for the Norwegian continental shelf in 2022 “show good growth in reserves and good maturing of resources in fields and discoveries”. Total resources have declined slightly, however, the NPD revealed in the statement.

“Gross reserves increased by 262 million Sm³ oil equivalent compared with 2021,” the NPD said in the statement.

“The increase is mainly the result of many investment decisions in 2022 and the submission of several plans for development and operation. Total resources are estimated at 15.767 million Sm3 oil equivalent, which is 97 million Sm3 oil equivalent lower than in 2021,” the NPD added.

“Most of this reduction is in the remaining discovered resources. Minor adjustments have been made in the estimates for undiscovered resources,” the NPD continued in the statement.

