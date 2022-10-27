Norway Sees Series of Dusters

Several dry wells have been drilled offshore Norway over the past couple of months, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate’s (NPD) website shows.

On October 26, the NPD revealed that Equinor Energy AS concluded the drilling of wildcat well 6607/12-5, which is located about 11 miles west of the Norne field in the Norwegian Sea. The well was classified as dry, with traces of gas, and drilled to a vertical depth of 12,667 feet, according to the NPD.

On September 21, the NPD announced that PGNiG Upstream Norway AS had concluded the drilling of wildcat well 6608/1-1 S, but revealed that the well did not encounter reservoir rocks at the presumed reservoir depth and that the well was dry with elevated gas readings in the Naust Formation. Well 6608/1-1 S was drilled to a vertical depth of 7,874 feet below sea level.

During the same month, ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS concluded the drilling of wildcat well 25/7-10, which the NPD said was classified as dry with oil shows. The well was drilled about 18 miles northwest of the Balder field in the central part of the North Sea and 127 miles west of Stavanger. Well 25/7-10 was drilled to a vertical depth of 14,665 feet below sea level.

Also in September, Equinor Energy AS, concluded the drilling of wildcat well 30/3-11 S, which the NPD noted was dry with traces of petroleum in all exploration targets. The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 15,068 feet below sea level and about 11 miles north of the Oseberg Øst field in the North Sea, the NPD highlighted.

Back in August, the NPD announced two discoveries offshore Norway. One was an oil find near the Gjøa field in the North Sea via the Neptune Energy Norge AS 35/6-3 S exploration well and the other was an oil and gas discovery northeast of the Skarv field in the Norwegian Sea via the Aker BP ASA 6507/3-15 wildcat well.

