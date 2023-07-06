Norway Regulator Gives Go-Ahead for Development of Two Equinor Fields
Equinor ASA has received the go-signal from the Norwegian government to proceed with the development of two fields and one well in the Norwegian Sea.
The Irpa gas field will be tied back to the already producing Aasta Hansteen field, while the Verdande oil field and the Andvare well will be tied back to the Norne field, the majority state-owned company said in a press release.
Discovered 2009, Irpa holds an estimated 124 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe). Expected to be drilled at about 4,429 feet, it will be the deepest field on the Norwegian continental shelf, according to the company. Irpa will be the second subsea field to be connected to the Aasta Hansteen field—around 50 miles away—extending the latter’s production life by seven years to 2039. With $1.38 billion (NOK 14.8 billion) in investment, Irpa is planned for startup 2026.
Equinor operates the field with a 51 percent stake while Wintershall Dea AG holds 19 percent, Petoro AS 20 percent and Norske Shell AS 10 percent.
Verdande, where two discoveries were made 2017 and 2020, has 36 million MMboe recoverable resources, mostly oil. A consortium led by Equinor Energy AS as the operator with a 59.3 percent interest has earmarked $439.68 million (NOK 4.7 billion) in initial capital expenditure. It is expected to come onstream 2025.
The other stakeholders are Petoro at 22.4 percent, Var Energi ASA at 10.5 percent, Aker BP ASA at seven percent and PGNiG Upstream Norway AS at 0.8 percent.
Andvare meanwhile holds nearly 70.63 billion cubic feet of gas. It is planned to start up 2024 and has been allotted $46.77 million (NOK 500 million). Besides Equinor Energy (53 percent), the well’s licensees are DNO Norge AS with a 32 percent stake and PGNiG 15 percent.
Parts of the subsea facility for the Irpa development will be delivered by TechnipFMC PLC. The contract for platform gas tie-in has been awarded to Aibel AS, Equinor said.
Verdande meanwhile will extend the Norne field’s productive life by “several years”.
Most of the work for Verdande will be done by Aibel. “Aibel will also make modifications to the FPSO [floating production storage and offloading] related to Andvare, a well that will be drilled as a side-track from one of the existing subsea templates on the Norne field”, the announcement said.
Alternative to Russia
Equinor hopes to take advantage of the “current geopolitical situation” with the new projects, senior vice-president for project development Trond Bokn commented in the announcement. Gas volumes from Irpa could supply 2.3 million United Kingdom households for seven years, Equinor said, while the field is also targeted for export to other parts of Europe.
“The gas will be phased into existing Aasta Hansteen infrastructure and transported through Polarled to the Nyhamna processing plant. From there, the gas will be transported through the Langeled pipeline system to customers in the UK and on the Continent”, the media statement said.
Norway has been looking to take advantage of the shift in gas trade as the European Union works out a divorce from Russian energy. In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine February 2022, the EU has decided to phase out fossil fuels from Russia by 2027 and on May 18, 2022 launched the REPowerEU outlining strategies toward that goal.
The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said in a press statement last week, “A high activity level contributes to strengthening Norway’s role as a safe and stable energy supplier to Europe”.
This year so far 18 exploration wells have been drilled in Norway, with seven yielding discoveries. “The discoveries total between 9 and 32 million Sm3 [standard cubic meters] oil equivalent”, the regulator said Friday. In the first five months production totaled over 1.78 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas, nearly 1.52 Tcf of oil and 194.23 million cubic feet of gas liquids, according to the NPD.
