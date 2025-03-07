Norway Opens Application for One CO2 Storage Exploration Area

This is the eighth time acreage is being offered for CO2 storage exploration or exploitation on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Norway’s Energy Ministry has designated another area of the North Sea for application for licenses to explore the potential of carbon dioxide (CO2) storage.

The acreage comprises defined blocks on the Norwegian side of the sea, upstream regulator the Norwegian Offshore Directorate said in an online statement. This is the eighth time acreage is being offered for CO2 storage exploration or exploitation on the Norwegian continental shelf, it noted.

The application window for the latest acreage offer closes April 23.

“In line with the regulations on transportation and storage of CO2 into subsea reservoirs on the continental shelf, the ministry normally expects to award an exploration license prior to awarding an exploitation license in a relevant area”, the Energy Ministry said separately.

Norway has so far awarded 13 CO2 storage licenses: 12 for exploration and one for exploitation.

Energy Minister Terje Aasland commented, “The purpose of allocating land is to be able to offer stakeholders in Europe large-scale CO2 storage on commercial terms”.

Licensing for CO2 storage is part of Norwegian regulations passed December 2014 to support CO2 storage to mitigate climate change.

“Norway has great potential for storage on the continental shelf”, the ministry added.

The Norwegian continental shelf holds a theoretical CO2 storage capacity of 80 billion metric tons, representing about 1,600 years of Norwegian CO2 emissions at current levels, according to a statement by the ministry April 30, 2024.

In the latest awards two consortiums with Norway’s majority state-owned Equinor ASA won two exploration licenses in the North Sea.

Equinor and London-based Harbour Energy PLC together won a permit straddling blocks 15/8, 15/9, 15/11 and 15/12. The permit, EXL012, lasts four years with three phases. Harbour Energy Norge AS holds a 60 percent stake as operator while Equinor Low Carbon Solution AS has 40 percent, according to a work program published online by the Norwegian Offshore Directorate.

EXL013 went to a 50-50 venture between Equinor Low Carbon Solution as operator and Aker BP ASA, also a local company. The four-year, three-phase permit covers blocks 25/1 and 30/10.

The firms are to conduct studies and, in phase 3, come up with a development plan and a final investment decision, according to the work program.

“The permits are offered with a binding work program, with built-in milestones to ensure efficient progress, or relinquishment of the acreage if the licensees do not complete the storage project”, the Energy Ministry said in a statement December 19, 2024, announcing the new awards.

The awards were for three areas announced June 6, 2024, for which six companies submitted proposals. The three winners edged out Horisont Energi AS, Storegga Norge AS and TotalEnergies EP Norge AS.

“A number of players in the industry have shown interest in new storage areas”, Aasland said then. “This makes me optimistic about further progress in the work to make CO2 storage part of the solution to the world's climate challenge”.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com