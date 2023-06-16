Norway Oil Regulator Plans to Hike Area Fees

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has launched a consultation for a planned 18.02 percent increase in area fees for production licenses.

The hike applies each to the 1997 rates of $3,620 (NOK 38,000) per 0.39 square mile (one square kilometer) for the first year, $7,230 (NOK 76,000) per 0.39 square mile for the second year and $14,560 (NOK 153,000) per 0.39 square mile in the years thereafter.

“The basis for the adjustment is the Statistics Norway (SSB) consumer price index”, the NPD said Tuesday.

The 1997 royal decree specifying the rates allows revision once every five years.

If the changes push through, the rates for 2024 will be $3,620–$4,280 (NOK 38,000–NOK 45,000) per 0.39 square mile. For 2025 the rate climbs to $7,239–$8,570 (NOK 76,000–NOK 90,000) per 0.39 square mile. The rate for 2026 and the years thereafter would be $14,560–$17,230 (NOK 153,000–NOK 181,000) per 0.39 square mile.

The regulator is accepting comments till August 1.

The NPD opened the 2023 licensing round for petroleum production in Norway’s continental shelf last month.

High Energy Prices

The amendment would mean a higher share for the Norwegian state from fat energy profits that rode on skyrocketing commodity prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine February 2022.

Norway logged $138.69 billion (NOK 1.457 trillion) in petroleum revenue last year, its highest since official statistics began.

“Through ordinary tax and special tax from oil companies, it is estimated that the state collected NOK 884 billion [$84.15 billion], which is nearly triple compared to 2021”, Statistics Norway reported March 6.

“The revenues from the state's direct ownership in oil and gas fields, pipelines, and onshore facilities, known as SDFI, were also historically high in 2022. The operating surplus in SDFI was approximately NOK 530 billion [$50.45 billion]. The corresponding figure for 2021 was 182 billion.”

Majority state-owned Equinor ASA collected $28.744 billion in net income for 2022, up over 100 percent from 2021.

“Increased gas production coupled with the realization of high gas prices drove the unusual high revenues in 2022”, it said in an earnings report February 8.

“Taxes of USD 14,188 million, paid in the fourth quarter of 2022, continue to reflect the increased NCS [Norwegian continental shelf] earnings for the year relative to the prior year”, Equinor said. “Two installments of Norwegian corporation tax were paid in the quarter, totaling USD 13.6 billion (NOK 140 billion). NCS tax installments totaling NOK 162 billion [$15.42 billion] are expected to be paid in the first half of 2023.”

The Brent international benchmark for crude hit its highest annual average 2022 at $100.93 a barrel, while the Henry Hub global standard for natural gas averaged $6.45 per million British thermal unit, the USA distribution center’s greatest since 2008, according to the USA Energy Information Administration.

