Norway Offers 47 Offshore Licenses To 25 Oil And Gas Firms

Norwegian authorities offered ownership interests in a total of 47 production licenses on the Norwegian shelf to 25 companies in the awards in predefined areas (APA) 2022.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said that the authorities evaluated applications from a total of 26 companies during the autumn of 2022.

Of the 47 production licenses, 29 are in the North Sea, 16 in the Norwegian Sea, and 2 in the Barents Sea. 20 of the production licenses are additional acreage for existing production licenses.

“It’s gratifying to see such diversity in the player landscape, and that the companies are interested in the APAs and the Norwegian shelf. A key factor for further value creation on the shelf will be utilizing available capacity in existing oil and gas infrastructure. That’s why it’s important that the companies continue active exploration to find resources that are close to this infrastructure,” NPD's Director of license management Kalmar Ildstad said.

Before licenses can be granted for petroleum activity in an area on the Norwegian continental shelf, the area must be open for petroleum activities. Production licenses can only be granted in areas that are open and accessible for petroleum activities.

A production license gives the exclusive right to explore, drill and extract petroleum within the license's geographical area. Production licenses are normally awarded through licensing rounds.

The annual APA licensing rounds were introduced in 2003. The aim was to best facilitate the identification and extraction of profitable resources in mature areas before existing infrastructure shuts down. The APA licensing rounds take place annually and within a predefined area. This gives the companies predictability about the available areas to apply for in the APA.

The announcement of APA 2022 was sent for public consultation with a deadline of April 28, 2022. The licensing round was announced on June 14 with the application deadline for companies set for September 12, 2022.

“I am proud to be able to offer 47 new production licenses in the predefined areas to a wide variety of companies. Further exploration activity and new discoveries are important to maintain the production of oil and gas over time, both for Norway and Europe.”

“The annual allocation of exploration area is a pillar in facilitating a stable level of activity on the Norwegian continental shelf and in achieving the main goals of the government's petroleum policy. The petroleum sector is a highly productive industry that contributes large revenues, value creation and employment.”

“Today's area allocation is also an important contribution to ensuring that Norway remains a safe and predictable supplier of oil and gas to Europe,” Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland stated.

The biggest winners of the APA 2022 were Equinor with 26 licenses, Aker BP with 17, Var Energi with 12 as well as DNO and Wintershall Dea with 11 each.

In a separate statement, Equinor said that of its 26 new production licenses, 18 licenses were awarded as an operator and 8 as a partner. Of the total, 16 are in the North Sea, 9 in the Norwegian Sea, and 1 in the Barents Sea.

Aker BP said in its statement that it was offered interests in 17 new production licenses of which 13 are located in the North Sea – 6 of which as operator – while 4 are in the Norwegian Sea – 3 of which are as operator.

Of Var Energi’s 12 licenses, five are operatorship. DNO has been awarded participation in 11 exploration licenses – 9 in the North Sea and 2 in the Norwegian Sea – of which one is an operatorship. Wintershall Dea was awarded 11 exploration licenses, including 3 as an operator.

