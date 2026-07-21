Norway Monthly Gas Output Up

Norway produced nearly 12 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas in June, up 9.3 percent from the prior month and 13.4 percent compared to June 2025.

Norway produced 332.8 million cubic meters (11.75 billion cubic feet) per day (MMcmd) of natural gas in June, up 9.3 percent from the prior month and 13.4 percent compared to June 2025, according to preliminary government figures published Tuesday.

The June 2026 figure beat the official forecast by 5.1 percent, and marks the first month-on-month increase this year, according to the figures from the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD).

The better-than-expected performance comes despite strikes. Workers in parts of the industry have staged no-shows despite the broad new Offshore Agreement reached by industry association Offshore Norge, the Norwegian Union of Energy Workers (SAFE), the Styrke union and the Norwegian Organization of Managers and Executives in early June.

Offshore Norge said in a statement July 9 it expects production losses due to an ongoing strike by SAFE members "to reach around 120,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of week 30".

Recently majority state-owned Equinor ASA put onstream the Eirin gas field in the North Sea. The tieback project holds recoverable resources, mainly gas, of about 27.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, according to Equinor.

The development involved connecting a subsea facility to the Gina Krog platform, producing since 2017. Equinor expects Eirin to extend the production life of the platform by seven years to 2036.

"Eirin was proven as early as 1978 but was abandoned due to lack of profitability. After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Norwegian gas became more important, and the discovery was reassessed in 2023", Equinor said in a press release May 5, noting Eirin grows Norway's capacity to export to Europe.

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According to the European Commission's latest gas market report, released earlier this month, Norway continued to be the European Union's top pipeline gas source last year, accounting for 86 Bcm or 54.4 percent.

The Nordic country sold 10 billion cubic meters of gas last month, up 600 MMcm from May, according to the NOD data.

Meanwhile Norway's oil production last month averaged 1.83 million barrels per day (MMbpd), up 6.4 percent from May 2026 and 8.9 percent from June 2025. The June 2026 figure exceeded the NOD projection by 1.8 percent.

Liquids production in June totaled 2 MMbpd, up 6.4 percent from May and 8.7 percent from June 2025.

"The total petroleum production so far in 2026 is about 122.2 million Sm3 [cubic meters] oil equivalents (MSm3 o.e.), broken down as follows: about 54.5 MSm3 o.e. of oil, about 6.0 MSm3 o.e. of NGL [natural gas liquids] and condensate and about 61.8 MSm3 o.e. of gas for sale", the NOD said. "The total volume is 5.9 MSm3 o.e. more than 2025".

In 2026 Equinor expects to grow its production by 3 percent year-on-year. In the first quarter, its entitlement production in the Norwegian continental shelf rose 10 percent year-over-year to 1.53 million boed. International equity and entitlement production increased 10 percent and 18 percent to 339,000 boed and 287,000 boed respectively.

"In E&P Norway, the ramp-up of the Johan Castberg, Halten East and Verdande fields drove a 10 percent increase in production compared to the same quarter last year", Equinor said in its first-quarter report. "New wells also contributed to higher production, while natural decline across several fields partially offset the increase".

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com