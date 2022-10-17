Norway Looking To Increase Already Heightened Supply To EU

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed energy security to the top of the EU's agenda and Norway has responded to calls to raise output.

The pivot away from Russian imports has exacerbated the pressure on already tight oil and gas markets. Norway, Europe’s biggest oil and gas producer, responded to calls to raise output but the question posed by Wood Mackenzie is – can the country seize this opportunity and maintain or even grow supply?

The range of outcomes for oil and gas demand through the energy transition remains wide. WoodMac’s base case sees demand in the EU likely to keep growing until the mid-2030s with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine heightening the pressure.

Norway lifted production caps at flexible fields, redirecting gas from reinjection and accelerating infill drilling and debottlenecking. It’s now set to produce a record volume of gas in 2022. The country is already a supplier of choice due to its fiscal neutrality and its leading position in upstream decarbonization.

Norway’s Fiscal Neutrality Appealing To Upstream Investors

While global oil and gas producers are realizing record free cash flow, consumers are facing huge increases in their heating and fuel bills. Politicians in several countries are calling for windfall taxes – the UK’s Energy Profits Levy being the most high-profile change announced so far.

But investors abhor uncertainty. Norway’s commitment to tax neutrality and maintaining a stable investment environment – despite small fiscal tweaks – through previous cycles has not gone unnoticed. During the 2020 downturn, attractive fiscal incentives were introduced to protect and nurture investment. These incentives allowed accelerated depreciation and a higher uplift of development spending on projects sanctioned by the end of 2022.

The measures worked and operators rushed to take advantage, committing to new projects, and ensuring investment momentum until the late 2020s.

Norway An Upstream Decarbonization Global Leader

Norway has the lowest intensity of Scope 1 and 2 emissions of the most prolific oil and gas-producing countries. At just 7 ktCO2e/boe, its aggregate upstream emissions intensity over the next decade are around a third of the global average.

With the highest proportion of electricity produced from renewables in Europe, Norway is a net electricity exporter and has been electrifying offshore platforms for nearly 30 years. By 2023, nearly 60% of its production will either be partially or fully electrified with power from shore or from floating offshore wind. Norwegian emission taxes are also leading the industry. Already the highest in the world, the carbon tax on oil and gas producers is set to exceed $260/ton by 2030.

Worth noting, investment in the Norwegian sector has fallen from its peak in 2013 but spending has been maintained at around $15 billion a year, largely underpinned by the giant Johan Sverdrup development. The temporary tax package introduced in 2020 gave the industry a shot in the arm. Projects – some previously considered marginal – have been revived and accelerated.

This surge of activity is putting pressure on the supply chain. Global upstream cost inflation is intensifying. First driven by the rising cost of raw materials, it is now being compounded by service sector capacity and supply chain constraints. While Norway’s fiscal terms provide flexibility to absorb cost overruns, long lead times, and execution risk remain big issues to industry safety records, project economics, and near-term supply.

Of longer-term concern is a thinning pipeline of development opportunities. While current levels of production are likely to be maintained until the late 2020s, underwhelming frontier exploration results – particularly disappointments in the Barents Sea – have taken their toll. Beyond 2022, there are very few greenfield projects in the pipeline.

Longer-term, the world’s growing need for sustainable energy will change the geography of oil and gas. For the upstream industry to become more sustainable, it must focus on resources in locations with both plentiful clean electricity and CCS potential – the geological super basins of the future. Norway already has an electrification advantage and is an early mover on CCS. There is a clear opportunity to grow and consolidate its position.

