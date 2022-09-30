Norway Heightens Emergency Preparedness on NCS

'There has been close contact between the Norwegian Government, the police, the Norwegian Armed Forces and the operators on the Norwegian Continental Shelf'.

The Norwegian Government has announced that it has decided to heighten emergency preparedness in relation to infrastructure, onshore and offshore installations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

“There has been close contact between the Norwegian Government, the police, the Norwegian Armed Forces and the operators on the Norwegian Continental Shelf,” Terje Aasland, the Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy, said in a government statement.

“On this basis, the government has decided to enact measures to heighten emergency preparedness in relation to infrastructure, onshore and offshore installations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Some of the background are reports of increased drone activity. An investigation is ongoing,” Aasland added in the statement.

“On a general basis, there is a high awareness around operational safety on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, Aasland added.

Earlier this week, Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) highlighted that operator companies on the Norwegian continental shelf had recently given warnings/notifications of a number of observations concerning unidentified drones/aircraft close to offshore installations.

“With reference to the current position concerning leaks from the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic, and observations of unidentified drones/aircraft on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS), the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway would specify the following,” PSA said in a follow up statement posted on its website.

“The PSA does not wish to speculate about the causes of these leakages. Dealing with current position is up to the authorities in the respective countries. Questions concerning the protection of Norway’s national safety with regard to the pipelines must be put to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy,” PSA added.

On September 27, Aasland attended the opening of the gas pipeline Baltic Pipe that connects Poland with Denmark and the Norwegian upstream gas pipeline network in Northwestern Europe.

“With an annual capacity of ten billion cubic meters of gas, the pipeline can bring gas from the fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and contribute to strengthening energy security in Southern Scandinavia, Poland and other countries in the region,” Aasland said at the opening.

“The most important thing Norway can do in the energy situation Europe is in, is to deliver as much natural gas as we can to our European partners. By actively facilitating this, my government has ensured that gas companies on the Norwegian continental shelf produce close to maximum capacity every day,” Aasland added.

Earlier this month, Norway’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy revealed that it had received applications from 26 companies in connection with the announcement of its latest licensing round. Shell, ConocoPhillips and TotalEnergies were among the companies that applied, the ministry highlighted.

