Norway Gas Production Up Month on Month

Norway produced 355.1 million standard cubic meters a day (MMscmd) of natural gas in February, beating the official forecast by 3.8 percent and rising from January’s 346.1 Mmscmd, the country’s upstream regulator has reported.

However, last month’s gas output is lower than the 360.4 MMscmd logged for February 2024, according to figures published online by the Norwegian Offshore Directorate.

The Nordic country, the European Union’s biggest source of pipeline gas, sold 9.9 billion standard cubic meters (Bscm) February 2025, down 800 MMscm from January 2025.

Meanwhile Norway’s oil production in February 2025 averaged 1.72 million barrels per day (MMbd), falling from January’s 1.78 MMbd but beating the projection by 1.3 percent.

Earlier this month Equinor ASA said it has put the Halten East field in the Norwegian Sea onstream, unlocking new gas for Europe.

“We are starting up Halten East at a time where piped gas from Norway is in high demand and important for energy security”, Geir Tungesvik, executive vice president for projects, drilling and procurement at Equinor, said in a company statement March 17.

Halten East, a tie-in to be developed in two phases, holds about 100 million barrels of oil equivalent recoverable reserves, according to the Norwegian majority state-owned energy company.

The development, which has an estimated investment of NOK 9 billion ($856.67 million), targets six discoveries and potentially three more prospects. It uses existing infrastructure deployed for Åsgard, another Equinor-operated field that started up 1999. “The second phase is planned in 2029”, Equinor said.

The gas will be sent to the Kårstø terminal, from which it will be shipped via pipeline to European buyers.

Norway set a new gas production record in 2024 with 124 Bscm sold, compared to the previous record of 122.8 Bscm sold in 2022.

“The high production in 2024 was caused by high regularity on the fields and increased capacity following upgrades in 2023”, the Directorate said in a report on its website.

Norway’s total oil and gas production last year was the highest since 2009, reaching 240 MMscm of oil equivalent, according to the Directorate. The Troll and Johan Sverdrup fields in the North Sea contribute about 37 percent of hydrocarbon production on Norway’s continental shelf, the Directorate said.

Troll produced a record 42.5 Bscm of gas 2024. The figure is equivalent to about three times Norway’s hydropower production in a normal year, according to operator Equinor.

