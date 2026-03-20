Norway Gas Production Down in February

Norway produced nearly 13 billion cubic feet a day of natural gas in February, down month-on-month and year-on-year.

Norway produced 355.13 million cubic meters (12.54 billion cubic feet) a day (MMcmd) of natural gas in February, down month on month and year-on-year, according to preliminary official figures published Friday.

Last month's gas output marks a 2.6 percent decrease from January 2026 and 0.4 percent from February 2025, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) reported Friday. The February 2026 figure also fell short of the NOD's projection by 2.1 percent. Last year Norway produced 356.44 MMcmd of gas.

Norway sold 9.9 billion cubic meters (Bcm) of gas in February 2026, down 1.4 Bcm from the prior month.

Meanwhile Norway's oil production last month averaged 1.97 million barrels per day (MMbpd), down 0.2 percent from January 2026 but up 15.3 percent from February 2025. The figure exceeded the NOD forecast by 5.7 percent. In 2025 Norway averaged 1.71 MMbpd of oil.

Total liquids production in February 2026 was 2.18 MMbpd, down 1 percent from the prior month but up 12.7 percent from the same period in 2025.

Last year Norway's gas production saw a "minor" decrease to 120 Bcm, compared to a record gas production of 124 Bcm in 2024, the NOD said earlier in "The Shelf" report published January 8, 2026. The report said gas production is expected to stay at the 2025 level over the next three to four years.

Meanwhile Norway's 2025 oil production of about 106 MMcm marked the country's highest since 2009, according to the report. "The Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea accounts for close to 40 percent of this, and the field has produced at plateau over the last three years", the report said. "The field will continue to provide a significant share of oil production over the next few years, despite gradually declining from plateau.

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"The Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea started producing in March [2025] and has gradually contributed to increased oil production on the shelf. The field reached plateau production in the summer of 2025, and the Directorate expects plateau production to be maintained for several years before a natural decline".

Majority state-owned Equinor ASA reported 1.42 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (MMboed) in equity production from Norway last year, up from 1.39 MMboed in 2024.

"In 2025, E&P Norway delivered solid production throughout the year, continuing to be a reliable energy provider to Europe", Equinor said in its annual report. "Total production from the NCS [Norwegian continental shelf] in 2025 was higher than in 2024, where ramp-up of Johan Castberg and Halten East, new wells, continued strong performance from Johan Sverdrup and a lower level of planned maintenance were the main contributors.

"Operational performance in 2025 was also impacted by natural decline on several fields. In total for 2025, liquids production increased by 7 percent while gas production decreased by 2 percent. The increase in liquids production was driven by new fields coming on stream with a higher proportion of liquids in the production mix".

Equinor said, "We expect strong activity on the NCS towards 2035, supported by a new operating model to be implemented in 2026. Improving recovery from our fields and active exploration and faster developments are crucial for sustaining production on the continental shelf, ensuring security of energy supply and maintaining a strong cashflow".

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