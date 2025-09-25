Norway Gas Output Up for 2nd Consecutive Month

However, Norway's gas production in the last six months remained below the corresponding months last year.

Preliminary official data showed Norway produced 332 million standard cubic meters a day (MMscmd) of natural gas in August, increasing 0.7 percent from July's final figure and beating the government forecast by 1.2 percent.

August marks the second month in a row that the Nordic country's gas production increased, after four months of consecutive decline, according to data published on the Norwegian Offshore Directorate's (NOD) website.

However, Norway's gas production in the last six months remained below the corresponding months last year, according to the official data.

Norway sold 10.3 billion scm of gas in August, up 100 MMscm from July, the NOD said.

According to the European Commission's latest quarterly gas market report, covering the first quarter of 2025, Norway remained the European Union’s top gas - gaseous and liquefied combined - supplier, accounting for 31 percent or 21.7 Bcm.

Norway also remained the EU's biggest pipeline gas supplier accounting for 55 percent or 20.6 Bcm. Norway’s share of the EU’s piped gas imports increased by five percentage points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 following the end of the Ukraine-Russia transit deal.

Meanwhile Norway's oil production in August averaged 1.92 million barrels per day (MMbd), down 2.3 percent from July but up 8.1 percent from August 2024. The figure exceeded the NOD projection by 7.1 percent.

Total liquids production was 2.12 MMbd, down 2.3 percent month-on-month but up 6.2 percent year-on-year.

In the second quarter of 2025, majority state-owned Equinor ASA's Norwegian equity gas and liquids production averaged 704,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) and 655,000 boed respectively.

"New production from the Johan Castberg field reaching plateau and Halten East contributed. Together, this offset natural decline, impact from the turnaround at Hammerfest LNG and maintenance at the Kollsnes processing plant", Equinor said in its quarterly report July 23.

Equinor started oil production at Johan Castberg and gas production at Halten East late in the first quarter of 2025.

On Tuesday Equinor announced the startup of the Askeladd West field in the Barents Sea, unlocking new feed gas for Hammerfest LNG.

Equinor expects scheduled maintenance to impact its full-year production by 30,000 boed, according to its quarterly report.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com