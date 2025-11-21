Norway Gas Output Hits Six-Month High

Norway produced 336.76 million standard cubic meters a day of natural gas in October, its highest over the last six months, according to preliminary official monthly production figures.

Norway produced 336.76 million standard cubic meters a day (MMscmd) of natural gas in October, its highest over the last six months, according to preliminary monthly production figures from the country's upstream regulator.

However, last month's gas output fell 1.7 percent compared to October 2024, though it beat the Norwegian Offshore Directorate's (NOD) projection by 2.1 percent.

Norway sold 10.4 billion scm of gas last month, up 1.9 billion scm from September, the NOD reported on its website.

The Nordic country's oil production in October averaged 1.82 million barrels per day (MMbpd), down 3.6 percent from September but up 2.1 percent from October 2024. The figure exceeded the NOD forecast by 0.4 percent.

Total liquids production was 2.02 MMbpd, down 2.8 percent month-on-month but up 0.8 percent year-on-year.

"Preliminary production figures for October 2025 show an average daily production of 2,017,000 barrels of oil, NGL and condensate", the NOD said.

"The total petroleum production so far in 2025 is about 197.1 million Sm3 oil equivalents (MSm3 o.e.), broken down as follows: about 87.8 MSm3 o.e. of oil, about 9.7 MSm3 o.e. of NGL and condensate and about 99.5 MSm3 o.e. of gas for sale", it said. "The total volume is 4.1 MSm3 o.e. less than 2024".

For the third quarter majority state-owned Equinor ASA reported Norwegian equity liquid and gas production of 1.42 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (MMboed), up from 1.36 MMboed in Q2 and 1.31 MMboed in Q3 2024.

"In the third quarter of 2025, new fields coming onstream (Johan Castberg and Halten East) drove an increase in production compared to the same quarter last year", Equinor said of its Norwegian production in its quarterly report October 29. "High production efficiency from Johan Sverdrup, new wells and a lower impact from turnarounds and maintenance more than offset natural decline on several fields.

"Liquids production had a greater increase than gas in the quarter, driven by new fields coming on stream with higher liquids share in the production mix.

"Production increased slightly for the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, reflecting a stable underlying performance and modest ramp-up from new fields during the first half of the year".

Equinor said, "Successful near-infrastructure exploration on the NCS led to seven commercial discoveries in the quarter. One of the discoveries already started production, adding volumes to the Asgard A in the Norwegian Sea. Combined with production start-up from the Askeladd Vest field in the Barents Sea, this supports Equinor’s long-term role as a safe supplier of energy to Europe".

Equinor expects to grow annual production across its global portfolio by four percent this year, despite an expected impact of 30,000 boed from scheduled maintenance.

