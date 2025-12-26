Norway Gas Output Hits 11-Month High

Last month's gas production exceeded the Norwegian upstream regulator's forecast by 2.1 percent and rose 7.3 percent from October, according to official preliminary monthly production figures.

Norway produced 361.5 million cubic meters a day (MMcmd) of natural gas in November, its highest over the last 11 months, according to preliminary monthly production figures from the country's upstream regulator.

Last month's gas production exceeded the Norwegian Offshore Directorate's (NOD) forecast by 2.1 percent and rose 7.3 percent from October, the NOD reported on its website. Year-on-year, the November figure was stable.

For December the NOD projects a gas production of 357.3 MMcmd.

Norway sold 10.8 billion cubic meters (Bcm) of gas last month, up 400 MMcm from October.

In the third quarter, the Nordic country accounted for 51.8 percent of gaseous gas imported into the European Union, according to EU statistics agency Eurostat.

Meanwhile Norway's oil production in November averaged 1.9 million barrels per day (MMbpd), down one percent from October but up 8.8 percent from November 2024. The figure beat the NOD projection by 4.3 percent.

For December the NOD expects Norwegian oil production to be stable month-on-month.

Total liquids production in November was 2.1 MMbpd, down 0.5 percent month-on-month but up six percent year-on-year.

"Preliminary production figures for November 2025 show an average daily production of 2.09 million barrels of oil, NGL and condensate", the NOD said.

"The total petroleum production so far in 2025 is about 218.3 million standard cubic meters oil equivalents (MSm3 o.e.), broken down as follows: about 97.2 MSm3 o.e. of oil, about 10.7 MSm3 o.e. of NGL and condensate and about 110.4 MSm3 o.e. of gas for sale", it said. "The total volume is 3.1 MSm3 o.e. less than 2024".

For the third quarter majority state-owned Equinor ASA reported Norwegian equity liquid and gas production of 1.42 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (MMboed), up from 1.36 MMboed in Q2 and 1.31 MMboed in Q3 2024.

"In the third quarter of 2025, new fields coming onstream (Johan Castberg and Halten East) drove an increase in production compared to the same quarter last year", Equinor said of its Norwegian production in its quarterly report October 29. "High production efficiency from Johan Sverdrup, new wells and a lower impact from turnarounds and maintenance more than offset natural decline on several fields.

"Liquids production had a greater increase than gas in the quarter, driven by new fields coming on stream with higher liquids share in the production mix.

"Production increased slightly for the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, reflecting a stable underlying performance and modest ramp-up from new fields during the first half of the year".

Early this month Equinor announced the start of production at the Verdande field in the Norwegian Sea, the second project to be tied back to the Norne floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) this year.

"With reserves of 36 million barrels of oil, Verdande helps extend Norne's production beyond 2030", Equinor said in an online statement December 4.

"The Norwegian continental shelf is changing, and many of the fields being developed are smaller subsea fields tied back to existing infrastructure", Equinor said. "This approach reduces both costs and environmental footprint".

Verdande mainly contains oil, with associated gas, according to Equinor. It holds the Cape Vulture and Alve Nord East discoveries, proven in 2017 and 2020 respectively.

Equinor operates Verdande with a 59.27 percent stake via Equinor Energy AS.

