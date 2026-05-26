Norway Gas Output Falls for 4th Consecutive Month

Norway produced about 12 billion cubic feet a day of natural gas in April, down month-on-month and year-on-year, according to preliminary official figures.

Norway produced 339.2 million cubic meters (11.98 billion cubic feet) a day (MMcmd) of natural gas in April, down month-on-month and year-on-year, according to preliminary official figures.

Last month marked four consecutive months of sequential decline. Year-on-year, the Nordic country's monthly gas production fell for the third consecutive month, according to data from the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD).

April 2026 gas production beat the upstream regulator's forecast by 2.7 percent. However, the figure dropped 3.5 percent from March 2026 and 0.8 percent from April 2025.

Norway sold 10.2 billion cubic meters (Bcm) of gas in April, down 0.7 Bcm from the prior month.

In the second quarter majority state-owned Equinor ASA put onstream the Eirin gas field in the North Sea, growing Norway's capacity to export to Europe. The tieback project holds recoverable resources, mainly gas, of about 27.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, according to Equinor.

With an estimated investment of NOK 4.5 billion ($486.51 million), the development involved connecting a subsea facility to the Gina Krog platform, online since 2017. Equinor expects Eirin to extend the production life of the platform by 7 years to 2036.

"Eirin was proven as early as 1978 but was abandoned due to lack of profitability. After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Norwegian gas became more important, and the discovery was reassessed in 2023", Equinor said in a press release May 5.

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Equinor expects to grow its production by 3 percent year-on-year in 2026.

In the first quarter, its entitlement production in the Norwegian continental shelf rose 10 percent year-over-year to 1.53 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (boed). International equity and entitlement production increased 10 percent and 18 percent to 339,000 boed and 287,000 boed respectively.

"In E&P Norway, the ramp-up of the Johan Castberg, Halten East and Verdande fields drove a 10 percent increase in production compared to the same quarter last year", Equinor said in its quarterly report. "New wells also contributed to higher production, while natural decline across several fields partially offset the increase".

Meanwhile Norway's oil production last month averaged 1.94 million barrels per day (MMbpd), up 0.6 percent from March 2026 and 6.5 percent from April 2025. The April 2026 figure exceeded the NOD forecast by 7.5 percent. Norway's monthly oil production in 2026 has consistently increased year-on-year.

Liquids production in April 2026 totaled 2.16 MMbpd, up 0.7 percent from the prior month and 6.4 percent from the same period in 2025.

"The total petroleum production so far in 2026 is about 83.7 million Sm3 oil equivalents (MSm3 o.e.), broken down as follows: about 37.3 MSm3 o.e. of oil, about 4.1 MSm3 o.e. of NGL and condensate and about 42.3 MSm3 o.e. of gas for sale", the NOD said. "The total volume is 4.0 MSm3 o.e. more than 2025".

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com