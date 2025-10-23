Norway Gas Output Down in First 9 Months

Norway averaged 326.26 million standard cubic meters a day in natural gas production in the first three quarters, down from 341.25 MMscmd in the same nine-month period last year.

Norway averaged 326.26 million standard cubic meters a day (MMscmd) in natural gas production in the first three quarters, down from 341.25 MMscmd in the same nine-month period last year, according to official data.

Data is preliminary for September 2025, for which the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) estimated 282.1 MMscmd of gas output. That is down 15.6 percent from August 2025 but up 17.2 percent against September 2024. The September 2025 figure fell short of the NOD's forecast for the month by 1.9 percent.

Norway sold 8.5 billion scmd last month, down 1.9 billion scmd from August, according to the data published on the NOD's website.

According to the European Commission's latest quarterly gas market report, covering the first quarter of 2025, the Nordic country remained the European Union’s top gas supplier, accounting for 31 percent or 21.7 Bcm.

Norway remained the EU's biggest pipeline gas supplier, accounting for 55 percent or 20.6 Bcm. Norway’s share of the EU’s piped gas imports increased by five percentage points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 following the end of the Ukraine-Russia transit deal.

Meanwhile Norway's oil production in September averaged 1.82 million barrels per day (MMbpd), down seven percent from August but up 13.7 percent from September 2024. The figure exceeded the NOD projection by 5.4 percent.

Total liquids production was 1.99 MMbpd, down 7.8 percent month-on-month but up 14.8 percent year-on-year.

"Preliminary production figures for September 2025 show an average daily production of 1,991,000 barrels of oil, NGL [natural gas liquids] and condensate", the NOD reported.

"The total petroleum production so far in 2025 is about 176.2 million Sm3 oil equivalents (MSm3 o.e.), broken down as follows: about 78.5 MSm3 o.e. of oil, about 8.7 MSm3 o.e. of NGL and condensate and about 89.4 MSm3 o.e. of gas for sale", it said.

"The total volume is 4.5 MSm3 o.e. less than 2024".

For the second quarter, majority state-owned Equinor ASA reported Norwegian equity gas production and equity liquids production of 704,000 boed and 655,000 boed respectively. "New production from the Johan Castberg field reaching plateau and Halten East contributed. Together, this offset natural decline, impact from the turnaround at Hammerfest LNG and maintenance at the Kollsnes processing plant", Equinor reported July 23.

Equinor expects to grow annual production across its global portfolio by four percent this year, despite an expected impact of 30,000 boed from scheduled maintenance.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com