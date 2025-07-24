Norway Gas Output Down for Fourth Consecutive Month

Preliminary official data showed Norway produced 292.3 million standard cubic meters a day (MMscmd) of natural gas in June, down for the fourth month in a row.

The figure also marks the fourth consecutive month that Norway’s gas output fell year-on-year, according to data from the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD).

June 2025’s gas production dropped 2.2 percent compared to May 2025 and 15.5 percent against June 2024. The June 2025 figure did beat the NOD’s forecast by 3.1 percent.

The Nordic country sold 8.8 billion standard cubic meters (Bscm) of gas last month, down by 0.5 Bscm from May, according to the upstream regulator.

In the first quarter, Norwegian gas sales totaled 30.87 Bscm. That dropped to 28.2 Bscm in the second quarter.

According to the European Commission’s latest quarterly gas market report, Norway remained the European Union’s top gas - gaseous and liquefied - supplier in the first quarter, accounting for 31 percent or 21.7 Bcm.

Norway also remained the EU’s biggest pipeline gas supplier accounting for 55 percent or 20.6 Bcm. Norway’s share of the EU’s piped gas imports increased by five percentage points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 following the end of the Ukraine-Russia transit deal.

Meanwhile Norway’s oil production in June averaged 1.68 million barrels per day (MMbd), down 6.4 percent from May and three percent from June 2024. The figure exceeded the NOD projection by 3.1 percent.

Total liquids production was 1.85 MMbd, down 5.9 percent both month-on-month and year-on-year. However, it beat the forecast by 1.3 percent.

On Wednesday, majority state-owned Equinor ASA said its Norwegian equity gas and liquids production in the second quarter averaged 704,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boed) and 655,000 boed respectively. “New production from the Johan Castberg field reaching plateau and Halten East contributed. Together, this offset natural decline, impact from the turnaround at Hammerfest LNG and maintenance at the Kollsnes processing plant”, Equinor said.

Equinor expects scheduled maintenance to impact its full-year production by 30,000 boed.

In the first half of 2025, Norway produced 116.3 million standard cubic meters of oil equivalent (MMscmoe). That consisted of 50.5 MMscmoe oil, 5.8 MMscmoe natural gas liquids and condensate and 60 MMscmoe gas for sale, the NOD said.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com