Norway Energy Strike to End
A strike by oil workers in Norway that threatened to have wider ramifications for Europe’s energy supply is heading for resolution after the government proposed a compulsory wage board to tackle the dispute.
“The parties themselves are generally responsible for finding a solution in such instances,” Norway’s Minister of Labour and Social Inclusion Marte Mjos Persen said in a statement Tuesday. “But when the conflict could result in such far-reaching societal impacts for all of Europe, I have no other choice than to intervene in the conflict.”
As a result of the intervention, the trade union Lederne and employer group Norwegian Oil and Gas have agreed to end the strike so that everyone can return to their posts as soon as possible.
A further escalation of the strike could have shut down more than half of Norway’s gas exports, which would have “critical implications” given the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine, Persen said.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
- Who Produced the Most Oil and Gas in 2021?
- USA Drops Rigs Week on Week
- Saudis Raise Oil Prices to Near Record
- Permian Highway Pipeline in Expansion Project FID
- Top Headlines: USA Energy Sec Leads Meeting with 7 Major Oil Companies
- Shell Looking for TikTok Expert
- UAE Raises Fuel Prices Again
- Earthstone in $627MM Delaware Basin Deal
- Trinity E&P Kicks Off Six-Well Onshore Drilling Campaign
- USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz
- Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More
- Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions
- Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- ExxonMobil Made More Money Than God This Year
- Russian Oil Disappears as Tankers Go Dark