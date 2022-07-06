SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Norway Energy Strike to End

by Bloomberg
|
Jonas Cho Walsgard
|
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
submit to reddit
email print
Norway Energy Strike to End
A further escalation of the strike could have shut down more than half of Norway's gas exports.

A strike by oil workers in Norway that threatened to have wider ramifications for Europe’s energy supply is heading for resolution after the government proposed a compulsory wage board to tackle the dispute.

“The parties themselves are generally responsible for finding a solution in such instances,” Norway’s Minister of Labour and Social Inclusion Marte Mjos Persen said in a statement Tuesday. “But when the conflict could result in such far-reaching societal impacts for all of Europe, I have no other choice than to intervene in the conflict.”

As a result of the intervention, the trade union Lederne and employer group Norwegian Oil and Gas have agreed to end the strike so that everyone can return to their posts as soon as possible.

A further escalation of the strike could have shut down more than half of Norway’s gas exports, which would have “critical implications” given the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine, Persen said.


submit to reddit
email print

WHAT DO YOU THINK?


Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.


Most Popular Articles