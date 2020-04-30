Norway Decides to Cut Oil Production
Norway’s ministry of petroleum and energy revealed Wednesday that the country has decided to cut its oil production.
Norwegian output will be reduced by 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June and 134,000 bpd in the second half of this year, Norway’s minister of petroleum and energy, Tina Bru, outlined in a ministry statement yesterday.
“The cut will include oil fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and be fairly distributed between the fields and thereby between companies,” Bru said.
“It will imply a limitation of production for those oil companies with ownership shares in the relevant oil fields. Gas fields are exempt. Thus, the cut will not affect Norwegian gas production or Norwegian gas exports,” the energy minister added.
The start-up of production of several fields will also be delayed until 2021, according to the minister.
Norway’s energy ministry said the corona pandemic, and the efforts to contain it in large parts of the world, have had “substantial impact” on economic activity globally and oil demand.
The ministry added that, in the current “unprecedented” situation, cuts in oil production introduced by the government will contribute to a faster stabilization of the oil market “compared to letting the rebalancing take place only though the market mechanism”.
Norway accounts for approximately two percent of global oil production, according to the ministry, which has previously stated that it will consider a cut in production if several big producing countries implement significant cuts.
The principal responsibility of Norway’s ministry of petroleum and energy is to achieve a coordinated and integrated energy policy, according to its website, which also states that a primary objective is to ensure high value creation through efficient and environment-friendly management of Norway’s energy resources.
Bru was appointed as energy minister on January 24, 2020.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- XTO Energy Extends Offering to Buy Trust Units
- Shell Dividend Cut Dubbed Sensible
- Texas Pipeline Expansion Contract Goes to Siemens
- McDermott Unit Wins Saudi Contracts Worth Up to $350MM
- Norway Decides to Cut Oil Production
- Oil Up on Cuts and Early Signs of Demand Recovery
- Sumitomo Joins Yinson in Petrobras FPSO Project
- Shell Cuts Dividend for First Time Since WWII
- Equinor Revises Charter for Floatel Endurance
- DNV GL Approves CO2 Capture Technology
- Oilfield Services Headcount Continues to Shrink
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- US Rig Count Falls to 465
- Trump Plans to Help Oilpatch Despite Democrats' Opposition
- Historic Oil Market Event Highlights US Refinery Rejection
- US Fracking Set for Biggest Ever Monthly Drop
- Oil Supply Tsunami Threatens Oklahoma Hub
- Texas Gulf Coast Gains Oil Storage Capacity
- BP Still on to Complete $5.6B Alaska Business Sale
- Hamm's Continental Sued Over Failed $200MM Oil Deal
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy
- Oilfield Services Headcount Continues to Shrink
- Historic Oil Rout Poised to Bust Shale
- 10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- Permian Basin Drops 35 Rigs