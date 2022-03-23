Norway Clears Shell For Knarr FPSO Removal

Shell has been cleared to remove an FPSO and related subsea infrastructure from the Knarr field in the North Sea.

Energy supermajor Shell has been cleared to remove an FPSO and related subsea infrastructure from the Knarr field in the North Sea off Norway.

According to previous statements made by Shell, the FPSO – named the Petrojarl Knarr – should leave the Knarr field in May 2022. The vessel is owned by Altera Infrastructure.

A decommissioning plan for the Knarr field was submitted in 2020 and Shell also applied to Norwegian authorities for consent to remove and dispose of the Petrojarl Knarr and affiliated seabed structures on the field. On Wednesday, Norway’s Petroleum Safety Authority gave Shell consent for the tasks.

According to the safety regulator, the operators are required to pay for and to carry out full or partial removal of facilities and equipment after the production period has ended. The removal work must take place under the HSE regulations for the petroleum activities and based on considerations including consent and decommissioning plans.

As for the field, Knarr is in the northern part of the North Sea around 30 miles northeast of the Snorre field, in water depths of 1,300 feet. The field was discovered in 2008 and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 2011.

The development comprises an FPSO vessel with a production capacity of 63,000 barrels of oil per day and two subsea templates, including six wells for production and injection. The Knarr field consists of two segments, Knarr West and Knarr Central, with one template on each structure. Production from the field started in 2015.

The field was supposed to produce for at least ten years but a decline in production made Shell consider shutting down the field much earlier and the cessation of production was initially planned for the first half of 2020.

In April 2020 and Shell opted to extend the contract for the Knarr FPSO until at least March 2022. The new reduced the day rate for the vessel from March 2021 to March 2022 and omitted the fee payable by Shell if the contract was not extended. The amendment also nixed Shell’s purchase option for the vessel.

Although the Petrojarl Knarr is being removed from the field, it seems as though it will not remain unemployed for long. Namely, Equinor and Altera Infrastructure told Rigzone last month that the two signed an agreement that could result in the FPSO being used for the Rosebank project in the UK North Sea.

The Rosebank field, which could be the next destination for the still-under contract Petrojarl Knarr FPSO, is located 80 miles northwest of the Shetland Islands. It is operated by Equinor, with Suncor and Siccar Point as its partners. The initial discovery well was drilled by Chevron in 2004. Equinor bought the U.S. company’s stake in 2019.

It is dubbed as one of the largest undeveloped oil fields in the North Sea, with more than 300 million barrels of recoverable oil.

Chevron initially planned to start production from Rosebank in 2024 via a new 100,000 bpd and 80 mmcfd FPSO with the ability to store around 1 million barrels. None of it came to pass as Chevron exited the project.

The two told Rigzone at the time that they signed an FEED agreement for the redeployment of the Petrojarl Knarr. Equinor did state that a final investment decision was not made yet while Altera claimed that the Rosebank field with its harsh environment was a ‘good fit for the asset’.

It is not known when the FID will be made since Equinor’s plans were altered due to the Covid pandemic. If the pandemic didn’t happen, Equinor was supposed to make the FID in the spring of 2022. The date of first oil is also unknown but some sources are claiming that the target set for the project is either 2027 or 2028.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com