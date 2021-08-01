Norway Activity Level Remains High Despite Covid
The activity level on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) was high in the first six months of the year, despite the Covid-19 situation, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has revealed.
Several new discoveries have been made, production remained elevated, and many new development projects are on the drawing board, the NPD outlined.
Up to June 30, a total of 17 wildcat wells were completed on the NCS, resulting in eight discoveries. The size of these discoveries is still uncertain, but estimates indicate that, in total, they could amount to more than double the volume of oil and gas contained in the Goliat field in the Barents Sea, according to the NPD, which highlighted that estimated reserves for Goliat is more than 31 million standard cubic meters of oil equivalent.
The discoveries were made in mature areas, near other fields and infrastructure. New discoveries were made in the North Sea, the Norwegian Sea, and the Barents Sea. A full list of the discoveries and their characteristics can be seen below:
|
Well
|
Name
|
Resource growth, M Sm3 oil equivalent (o.e)
|
Low-High estimate, M Sm3 o.e.
|
25/8-20 B and S
|
King and Prince
|
11.5
|
9 - 14
|
34/6-5 S
|
Garantiana West
|
2.5
|
1.3 – 3.6
|
6507/4-2 S
|
Dvalin Nord
|
18.0
|
11 - 25
|
15/12-25
|
Jerv
|
0.0
|
Presumably not recoverable
|
16/4-13 S
|
D segment
|
1.0
|
0.5 – 1.4
|
7220/7-4
|
Isflak
|
6.5
|
5 - 8
|
31/1-2 S
|
Røver Nord
|
9.0
|
7 - 11
|
31/2-22 S
|
Blasto
|
15.5
|
12 - 19
|
Total expected resource growth
|
63,9
*Graph source: NPD.
Total petroleum production in the first six months amounted to 112.8 million cubic meters of oil equivalent, the latest NPD data showed. Of this, around 49.9 million Sm3 is oil, 55.1 billion Sm3 is gas, and 7.8 million Sm3 is NGL and condensate.
Production in the first half of 2021 was 2.4 Sm3 less than the corresponding period in 2020, the NPD highlighted. During the first half of 2021 a total of 94 development wells were drilled, which was slightly higher than the same period last year (86).
As of now, 91 fields are producing on the NCS, according to the NPD, which noted that more are planned. The authorities received two new development plans in the first six months - relating to Kristin in the southern Norwegian Sea, and the Kobra East and Gekko discoveries in the Alvheim area in the North Sea - and they have also approved three new plans for development and operation. These relate to Breidablikk in the North Sea, Northern Lights’ CO2 storage in the Longship project, and a new plan for power from shore to the Troll field in the North Sea.
The NPD noted that the Norwegian shelf is about to see a wave of projects and said there are good prospects for high activity and production over the next few years. According to NPD figures, there are as many as 50 projects where licensees are aiming for investment decisions by the end of 2022.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Exxon Posts Highest Profit in More Than 2 Years
- TC Energy Corp Targets Military Site for New Project
- USA Vehicle Miles Quietly Eclipse Pre-Pandemic Levels
- TotalEnergies and Apache Corp Make Oil Find
- Norway Activity Level Remains High Despite Covid
- Shell and Chevron Sanction GOM Project and More
- Oil Prices Rose and Completed Fourth Consecutive Monthly Gain on Friday
- Who Wins and Loses from Commodity Price Surge?
- KCA Deutag Creates New Business Unit
- Chevron Revives Buyback of Up to $3B
- McDermott Wins Baltic Chemical Project
- Gas Byproduct Prices Surge 57 Percent
- USA Refiners Miss Out on American Fuel Boom
- Exxon Posts Highest Profit in More Than 2 Years
- Brookfield Moves Closer to Pipeline Victory
- TC Energy Corp Targets Military Site for New Project
- USA Vehicle Miles Quietly Eclipse Pre-Pandemic Levels
- Total and Equinor Are Said to Exit Venezuela Oil JV
- Suncor Cuts Fort Hills Oil Output Guidance
- Eni Expands Renewable Projects
- Shell to Trim Refinery Portfolio
- Qatar Petroleum Raises $12B+ in Bond Offering
- Oil Prices Loom Over Biden Drilling Rights Blueprint
- Shell Proposes Large Scale Canada CCS Project
- ADNOC Dishes Out $760MM+ in Awards
- Chevron Awards Deal Worth Around $1B
- Petrofac Nets New Deal
- Pemex Will Operate Mexico's Biggest Private Oil Find
- New Petrobras Boss Surprises Naysayers
- Oil and Gas Reform Bill Clears Nigeria Parliament