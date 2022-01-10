Nortrans Flotel To Work On Coral FLNG Hook-Up

Nortrans has secured a flotel contract with Technip Energies to work on the hook-up and commissioning of the Coral Sul FLNG vessel.

Singapore’s offshore vessel provider Nortrans has secured a flotel contract with Technip Energies to work on the hook-up and commissioning of Eni’s Coral Sul FLNG vessel off Mozambique.

Nortrans said that the contract has a potential total period of up to 200 days including options. The work will start in February 2022.

The company added that it would deploy the CSS Temis DP3 500 pax flotel for this project which will be accommodating up to 400 client personnel onboard daily during the project period.

Nortrans added that its strict Covid procedures were in place to protect the crew along with client personnel to always keep a safe and Covid free environment onboard.

As for the Coral Sul, it is the first floating LNG facility ever deployed in the deep waters of the African continent.

It is worth reminding that TechnipFMC, together with JGC Corporation and Samsung Heavy Industries, won an EPCIC contract for the Coral Sul FLNG facility in 2017. The deal was for associated risers and subsea flowlines system along with the installation of the umbilicals and subsea equipment.

Although the contract was initially won by TechnipFMC, it was transferred to Technip Energies following the company’s split into two parts.

The Coral Sul FLNG vessel was named on November 15, 2021, and left the Geoje Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea the following day. The FLNG vessel arrived in Mozambique last week.

The Coral Sul FLNG plant is 1,400 feet long, 215 feet wide, weighs about 220,000 tons and can liquefy 3.4 million tons of natural gas per year.

It will produce gas from the Coral offshore gas field in the Rovuma basin off the coast of the northern province of Cabo Delgado. The field has approximately 16 trillion cubic feet of gas in place. Italian oil and gas firm Eni, the operator of the project, made the discovery back in 2012.

The production is expected to start in the second half of 2022. Worth noting, BP signed a long-term deal to buy all the LNG produced by the unit.

The installation campaign is supposed to be done in a water depth of 6,500 feet. Coral Sul FLNG will be moored with 20 mooring lines with a total weight of 9,000 tons.

