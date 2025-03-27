Nortrans Contracted for Jansz-Io Compression Project in Australia

Singapore-based Nortrans Pte Ltd. has secured a contract with Italy’s Saipem SpA for the Jansz-Io Compression (J-IC) project offshore Western Australia.

To serve the contract, the company said in a media release that it has secured the services of Belait CSS1MSU DP2, a 200-POB flotel on a long-term bareboat charter. This marks Belait CSS1’s first project with Nortrans.

Nortrans and Belait CSS1 will take part in the project by delivering dedicated accommodation support for essential personnel transfers during the FCS hook-up. Belait CSS1 will play a crucial role in managing the offshore workforce, ensuring operations are safe and efficient, according to the press release.

Belait CSS1 is undergoing drydocking and upgrades at Seatrium Admiralty Yard in preparation for the significant deployment. These enhancements will ensure the vessel meets the highest industry standards and project-specific requirements, enabling optimal performance in its role, Nortrans said.

Chevron Corp. says about the compression project, “The Jansz-Io field has been supplying gas to the Gorgon gas processing facilities on Barrow Island since 2015. After approximately 10 years of production, the reservoir pressure at Jansz-Io will decline, requiring modification of the existing subsea gas gathering network to maintain long-term natural gas supply”.

The project will use established subsea compression technology to improve the recoverability of the Jansz-Io field and ensure the flow of gas to the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and domestic gas facilities on Barrow Island. It will also facilitate the future connection of additional fields within the Greater Gorgon Area, according to Chevron.

