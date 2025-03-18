Northwind Midstream Advances Projects in New Mexico

Northwind Midstream Partners LLC said it has advanced several midstream projects in New Mexico, underpinned by long-term commitments and more than 165,000 dedicated acres from “several of the basin’s leading public and private independent oil and gas producers”.

The company is building off-spec, NACE standard, natural gas infrastructure systems in Lea County, New Mexico, designed to manage produced natural gas with high levels of carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide, it said in a news release.

The phase 1 buildout, to be completed by mid-year 2025, is anchored by its Titan Treating Complex, where the company said it recently added 100 million cubic feet per day (MMcfpd) of high-circulation amine treating capacity and an additional deep acid-gas injection and carbon sequestration well.

The Titan Complex now operates a total amine treating capacity of 150 MMcfpd and two acid gas injection wells. The completion of phase 1 will increase the total treating capacity to 200 MMcfpd, Northwind said.

The company added that it has reached a final investment decision and customer support to further expand the total treating capacity to 400 MMcfpd by 2026.

Further, Northwind has expanded its low- and high-pressure natural gas gathering and compression network throughout Lea County, according to the release. The company’s natural gas pipeline system consists of over 200 miles of large-diameter, NACE standard natural gas pipelines designed specifically to manage produced natural gas with high levels of hydrogen sulfide and carbon dioxide.

The company said it also placed into service four additional NACE standard compressor stations with the ability to handle approximately 200 MMcfpd, expandable to up to 400 MMcf/d of aggregate capacity.

“Increased off-spec gas gathering, treating, and sequestration capacity is vital to the oil and gas industry’s continued success in Lea County,” Northwind CEO Matt Spicer said. “The expanded Titan facility and associated pipelines and compression commissioned by Northwind provide our upstream producer partners [with] a safe and economical solution for off-spec gas. Our facilities and infrastructure enable producers to effectively develop the prolific benches in the Northern Delaware Basin while also meaningfully reducing emissions.”

Established in 2022, Northwind said its strategy is to develop, own and operate off-spec gas infrastructure in the Permian Basin. The company is backed by equity commitments from Five Point Energy, a private equity firm.

Five Point Energy CEO David Capobianco said, “We believe that Lea County, New Mexico is one of the premier oil producing regions in North America, and that reliable energy infrastructure is the key to unlocking its development potential. Sustainably managing off-spec hydrocarbon production through treating and sequestration has and will continue to be paramount for the industry.”

Capobianco continued, “In short order, Northwind’s system has enabled its customers to unlock new development horizons and extend the boundary for known horizons, with demand for its offerings rapidly accelerating”.

Houston, Texas-based Five Point Energy is a private equity firm focused on building businesses in the environmental water management and sustainable infrastructure sectors. Its strategy is to buy and build assets, create companies, and grow them into sustainable enterprises with experienced management teams and industry-leading E&P partners, it said.

