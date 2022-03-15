Northern Ocean Renames Two Rigs

Northern Ocean has made a decision to change the names of two of its rigs following agreements signed with Odfjell Drilling.

Northern Ocean has decided to rename two of its rigs as a response to the agreement signed with Odfjell Drilling earlier this year. The company informed it will change the names of West Mira and West Bollsta to Deepsea Mira and Deepsea Bollsta, respectively.

The company recently entered into operational and marketing agreements with Odfjell Drilling and says the name change reflects the close relationship with the new partner and a reintroduction of the fleet under new management.

Under the new agreement signed at the end of last year, Odfjell Drilling will provide marketing and management services to the company’s rig fleet, while commercial chartering decisions remain with Northern Ocean.

West Mira and West Bollsta are two of the world’s most advanced drilling rigs. They are both based on the Moss Maritime CS60 design, have the capacity of drilling in water depth of up to 10,000 feet, are NCS compliant and fully winterized making them capable of drilling in all harsh environment areas globally.

At the end of last year, Northern Ocean informed that its 6th generation semisubmersible drilling rig West Mira was warm stacked at Hanøytangen outside Bergen, Norway, and that Odfjell Drilling would commence rig management and marketing of the rig immediately.

Northern’s 6th generation semisubmersible drilling rig West Bollsta is contracted to Lundin, Norway through the first quarter of 2022. The current manager for the rig, Seadrill, will complete operations as per the current drilling contract and then transfer rig management to Odfjell Drilling in direct continuation of its activities.

“We are very pleased to begin this next chapter with a premier driller like Odfjell. We look forward to working closely with Odfjell and the E&P companies as we build a new safe performance track record on the Northern Ocean fleet,” said Scott McReaken, CEO of Northern Ocean, following the renaming of the two rigs.

