Northern Ocean Renames Two Rigs
Northern Ocean has decided to rename two of its rigs as a response to the agreement signed with Odfjell Drilling earlier this year. The company informed it will change the names of West Mira and West Bollsta to Deepsea Mira and Deepsea Bollsta, respectively.
The company recently entered into operational and marketing agreements with Odfjell Drilling and says the name change reflects the close relationship with the new partner and a reintroduction of the fleet under new management.
Under the new agreement signed at the end of last year, Odfjell Drilling will provide marketing and management services to the company’s rig fleet, while commercial chartering decisions remain with Northern Ocean.
West Mira and West Bollsta are two of the world’s most advanced drilling rigs. They are both based on the Moss Maritime CS60 design, have the capacity of drilling in water depth of up to 10,000 feet, are NCS compliant and fully winterized making them capable of drilling in all harsh environment areas globally.
At the end of last year, Northern Ocean informed that its 6th generation semisubmersible drilling rig West Mira was warm stacked at Hanøytangen outside Bergen, Norway, and that Odfjell Drilling would commence rig management and marketing of the rig immediately.
Northern’s 6th generation semisubmersible drilling rig West Bollsta is contracted to Lundin, Norway through the first quarter of 2022. The current manager for the rig, Seadrill, will complete operations as per the current drilling contract and then transfer rig management to Odfjell Drilling in direct continuation of its activities.
“We are very pleased to begin this next chapter with a premier driller like Odfjell. We look forward to working closely with Odfjell and the E&P companies as we build a new safe performance track record on the Northern Ocean fleet,” said Scott McReaken, CEO of Northern Ocean, following the renaming of the two rigs.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Writer
- Times Square Billboards Have Oil Message for Biden
- U.S. Senator Introduces Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax
- Russian Oil Company Calls for End to Armed Conflict
- What Will Happen at the Next OPEC Meeting?
- Brent Oil Falls Below $100
- Sound Energy Signs Pipeline Tie-In Deal For Phase 2 Tendrara Gas
- TotalEnergies Gives Up Myanmar Asset To PTTEP For Nothing
- OPEC Says Ukraine War Threatens Oil Demand
- Exxon Elects New VP Of Public And Government Affairs
- Petronas Hires Six Velesto Rigs For Work Off Malaysia
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
- EIA Makes Huge 2022 Oil Price Forecast Adjustment
- Oil Prices Could Hit $240 This Summer
- Top Headlines: North America Drops Rigs and More
- Equinor Starts Drilling 36 Million Barrel North Sea Well
- Expert Explains This Week's Oil Price Moves
- USA Oil Executives Meet with Biden Officials
- Vessels Collide Near Chevron Docks in Mississippi
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk