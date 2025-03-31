Northern Lights CCS Consortium to Invest $700 Million in Phase 2

Equinor ASA, Shell PLC and TotalEnergies SE have approved the second phase of the Northern Lights carbon, capture and storage (CCS) project in Norway with a NOK 7.5 billion ($700 million) investment.

Phase 2 will raise Northern Lights’ capacity from 1.5 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) to over 5 MMtpa. The expansion will leverage existing onshore and offshore infrastructures and install new onshore storage tanks, pumps, a jetty and injection wells, as well as commission new transport vessels, according to TotalEnergies. The partners expect to put phase 2 into service 2028.

They reached a final investment decision after signing a 15-year agreement with Swedish district energy provider Stockholm Exergi AB for the cross-border transport and storage of 900,000 metric tons of biogenic carbon dioxide emissions annually starting 2028.

Five companies have now agreed contracts with Northern Lights, the others being Heidelberg Materials and Celsio in Norway, Yara in the Netherlands and Ørsted in Denmark. “In addition, Northern Lights is in advanced discussions with several large European industrial customers to market the remaining storage capacity”, TotalEnergies said in an online statement.

Phase 1 has been completed and is expected to start operation this summer by serving Heidelberg Materials. A ship will carry CO2 from Heidelberg Materials’ cement factory in Brevik for injection into an undersea reservoir in Øygarden the French energy giant said.

Equinor said separately, “The first phase of the Northern Lights project aimed to demonstrate feasibility of a new business model, solutions, and operations through collaboration among authorities, customers and project partners”.

“With strong support by the Norwegian government’s Longship initiative, phase one is fully booked”, the Norwegian majority state-owned company said.

Launched September 2020 by the Norwegian government, Longship is a full-scale CCS project aimed to demonstrate the capture of CO2 from industrial emitters for safe transport and storage. CO2 will be captured at Heidelberg Materials’ cement factory and Hafslund Oslo Celsio’s waste incineration plant, then liquefied and collected by ships. The captured emissions will be transported to an intermediate storage facility in Øygarden, before being pumped through pipes into the Norwegian continental shelf. Here the CO2 will be stored safely 2,600 meters (8,530.18 feet) below the seabed. Northern Lights forms the transport and storage part of Longship.

“I am delighted of the launch of Northern Lights phase 2, which represents a significant step forward for the CCS industry”, commented Nicolas Terraz, president for exploration and production at TotalEnergies. “Northern Lights can thus provide a concrete solution for the hard-to-abate industrial emitters in Europe, so that they can reduce their CO2 emissions and thereby secure their businesses’ sustainability”.

“The decision to expand our CO2 transport and storage services represents the next step in building a commercially viable CCS market in Europe”, commented Northern Lights managing director Tim Heijn.

Equinor chief executive Anders Opedal said, “The support from the Norwegian Government and European Commission has been important contributing factors to successfully completing phase 1 and advancing phase 2”.

“That we are now able to progress the Northern Lights' project second phase on a commercial basis, demonstrates the value of public-private partnerships to reduce risk and attract customers”, Opedal added.

About 80 percent of the cost for building Northern Lights’ phase 1 has been funded by the Norwegian state, while phase 2 has secured EUR 131 million from the European Union’s Connecting Europe Facility, according to Equinor. The EU funding counts toward the total investment of NOK 7.5 billion.

Northern Lights is equally owned by the three partners. Equinor remains the technical service provider for phase 2 and will be responsible for its construction and operation, according to the company.

