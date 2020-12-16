North Sea Wells Apply Unconventional Approach

This photo shows a CAN installed on an exploration well in the Norwegian North Sea in April 2020. PHOTO SOURCE: Neodrill

Neodrill, developer of a technology that reportedly lowers the environmental impact on well top-hole activity, reported Monday that it has signed a frame agreement with Neptune Energy.

Additionally, Neodrill revealed that its Conductor Anchor Node (CAN) technology has been deployed on two Neptune projects.

In a written statement emailed to Rigzone, Neodrill pointed out that two of its “CAN-ductors” were installed on two Neptune exploration wells in the Norwegian North Sea in April of this year. It added that another campaign scheduled for this month will install a CAN-ductor on the Tail well and another on the Dugong appraisal well.

“We are seeing a real tipping point in the industry at the moment as the movement away from traditional technologies gains traction,” remarked Neodrill CEO Jostein Aleksandersen. “Clients want to see a new, dynamic approach that removes any unnecessary risks and costs to projects. What this new project shows is that the belief and confidence in our value case to deliver efficiencies, in terms of cost and environmental benefits, is real.”

Neodrill’s website describes the CAN as “a combination of suction anchor and one joint of conductor.” The firm explains the suction anchor provides top support for the well by pushing the conductor into the seabed. Designed to facilitate top-hole installation with light vessels, the technology enables the subsea well foundation to be in place before the rig arrives and thus offers operational and commercial benefits, the company contends.

Neodrill stated on Monday that installing two CANs on both wells using just one installation vessel represents an “innovative, new strategy” that lowers costs and emissions and creates efficiency gains. The firm added the technology has already been proven to reduce environmental impact by up to 44 percent – against conventional technologies – on top-hole activity.

“Neptune was pleased with the first installation of CANs earlier this year and are happy to be able to use this technology again on our Dugong drilling operations commencing in January 2021,” commented Thor Andrew Løvoll, Neptune Energy Norge’s drilling and wells director. “Using the CAN technology enables lower environmental impacts compared to the conventional drilling, which is of high importance to our company.”

According to Løvoll, CAN yields environmental benefits because it cuts rig time and casing material requirements.

“We estimate a reduced rig time of two to four days per well, which also reduces the drilling cost for the Dugong Appraisal and Tail well,” he said.

In August Neptune called the Dugong well – located in Production License 882 – the largest discovery in Norway this year. Two months later, the operator increased its Dugong stake.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.